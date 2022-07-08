New Build!

Click here to watch the new Update Video!

Spider Girl Fun Times

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’re a bit short on news this time, because we are currently working on a lot of new content that is planned for the next game update.

The content we have for this week is sure to intrigue. You can now have sex with the human form of the Spider Girl Boss in monster girl gallery. Note that the face animations haven’t been added yet.

Do you prefer to play with Keyboard or a Controller?

If you start playing a new game and it supports Keyboard + Mouse and Controller equally well, which do you reach for? We recently realized that controller support for our game has fallen behind a bit and we plan to fix that soon.