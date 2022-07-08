Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.84.287.119

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Resource Point Ecological Cycle Mechanism:

Adjusted the layout of resource points when creating a new game.

Added a button for toggling on/off of showing resource points in Map (M).

Added two new resource points - Gold and Jade in Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode.

Added degeneration mechanism of Fertile Soil and Grassland.

Optimized the visual effect and buff range display of Fertile Soil and Grassland .

Adjusted the buff effect of Fertile Soil and Grassland to 50%.

Added respawn mechanism of Fishing Point after drought.

Added respawn mechanism of Hunting Point, Seeds Point.

Added buff same as Fertile Soil in the surrounding of Compost Plant.

Added buff same as Grassland in the surrounding of Mill and Watermill.

Adjusted the model of oat plant in the wild.

Artistic Performance:

Added 12 kinds of citizen models with different appearance as age grows on Standard Mode and Sandbox Mode (Please note that new citizens models will only show in new-born citizens in old saves).

Optimized the visual performance of Dense Farm and Dense Orchard, now crops won't grow outside of the structure.

Added some decorative buildings to floor list.

Added new decorative building - Prisoner Wagon.

Feature Adjustments:

Optimized the marching road of Tornado and Sandstorm, now they will show in any direction.

Optimized the icon prompts of building status, now buildings can show multiple status icon at the same time.

Optimized the description of upgraded buildings after structure upgrade, added notes of increased efficiency.

Optimized the content in Help logs, added more notes on the hotkeys and fixed some obsolete notes.

Added introduction about how to trade in Dock on Tutorials.

Adjusted the floor space of Flower Bed 3, and adjusted the name of Chair to Garden Bench and changed its floor space.

Removed the in-game announcement of Idle Chicken Activity.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the Luxury Furniture Factory upgraded from Furniture Factory not having increased efficiency. （Added the work flow of furniture factory.)

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community