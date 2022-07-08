V.0.1.22 - Hotfix!

-Added "Special" loot to all decorative rocks on the map, from stone, iron, flint, coal.

-Added new lootlists for the new harvestable rocks.

-Added new gate to fire dungeon to prevent dragon cheese in labyrinth. (requires key from dragon)

-Added new ice run to gain passage to certain areas in the ice dungeon.

-Added blocking volumes in front of fire dungeon to prevent fire dungeon cheese.

-Added ability for AI to attack foundations now that they stack.

-Added a ton of new bosses to find on the map.

-Added ability to see tree name whole time you are chopping it down.

-Added new door to ice dungeon that requires a torch to melt the ice.

-Added new door to ice dungeon that requires killing the ogre boss to get the ice rune to open the door.

-Added new altar in poison dungeon where you have to collect key fragments from reaper boss and spider boss to craft the dragon key.

-Added a new door in fire dungeon so you can't pull fire dragon into labyrinth, which you get the key of the fire dragon to open it once you kill the fire dragon.

-Enabled Nvidia ansel.

-Enabled DLSSD3 D12.

-Enabled DLSSD3 D11.

-Enabled DLSS Vulkan.

-Fixed AI being cheesable from different heights.

-Fixed AI not being able to attack player buildings.

-Fixed quest to say to craft a standing planter.

-Implemented a new method of texturing (should be less costly).

-Removed altar in front of fire dungeon to stop fire dragon cheese.

-Removed hit reaction on harvesting resources due to it causing motion sickness.

-Tweaked loot container to always move the scroll box to the top on opening.

-Tweaked map when opened to recreate player mark, and group marks. (Hope this fixes player mark loss or alleviates it)

-Tweaked Bloodsucker status effect size to be smaller. (Sorry for everyone's eyes...)

-Tweaked the build collision for the defensive fence.

-Tweaked decoration rocks on map to now be harvestable.

-Tweaked unique staffs not to gain other damage types and increase their damage type from 60-75.

-Tweaked salran's fury ability to only trigger once every 8 seconds instead of 5.

-Tweaked some boss hit boxes to ensure they hit the player and don't come up short.

-Tweaked the middle bosses to be more difficult.

-Tweaked Savage NPCs outside/inside of ice dungeon to drop lower grade potions and in less quantity.

-Tweaked more graphics settings for better performance for players.

-Tweaked graphics settings for better looks for higher end players.

-Tweaked LODs on objects in towns.

-Tweaked the light resolution of things in map.