This week marks 3 years since Kind Words launched! That's 3 years and over 5 million letters and airplanes shared between strangers lifting each other up. While it's amazing to us that Kind Words found an audience, it's shocking and humbling to us that you're all still here! After all this time, you're still writing thousands of messages every day!

I still can't believe we get to facilitate this wacky experiment-turned-way-of-life. Luigi and I try to honor that privilege by moderating the game 7 days a week. Being such a small team, we're especially grateful to the community members in game, discord and forums who help with questions.

One funny side effect of the never ending parade of new users is that statistically unlikely problems become, well, more likely! Lightning strikes, cosmic radiation, internet gremlins, literal bugs inside computers. None of those seemed important to prepare for in 2019 when we were making a game we thought 100 people would play.

Anyways, that's my excuse for why a mangled save file could confuse the game and prevent it from running. Today's update includes a much better effort at making Kind Words save files fault tolerant.

If Valve accidentally turns all your cloud saves in to cat jpgs, Kind Words will no longer overwrite your local save with it and try to load it.

If you cut and paste a recipe for baked cod over your local save file. Kind Words can't bring it back. I'm not magic. But at least now it won't just stop working, it will open the save file manager and explain that it can't read the save file.

We also included a cute little 3 year celebration emblem on the title screen.

Thank you so much for being a part of this. Your support has motivated and empowered us to keep Kind Words running and to work on other projects, some public (wishlist Cyrano!) and others that we're not ready to talk about just yet 😉

Keep on being kind.

Yours,

Ziba & Luigi