Update V 0.0.5

Hi there,

in todays patch I fixed some bugs (not all that was postet but a bunch of them) Because I did not finished the Map work but the fixes are very important I decided to post this patch.

But some additions are in this update. Please let me know if something is broken (And I guess you will find something ;) )

Update Notes Version 0.0.5

Additions:

Added Outback biome flora

Added tropical lands flora

Added Lava lands flora

Added all Map teleporters

Added item: Gold Ore

Added item: Gold Ingot

Added item: Sulfur

Added item: Haraya Blossom

Added item: Haraya Seed

Added craftable recipe to the seed machine: Haraya Seed

Added Sugar cane plants to the tropical lands

Added item: Titan Ore

Added item: Titan Ingot

Added item: Obsidian Ore

Added item: Obsidian Ingot

Added craftable recipe to the furnace: Titan Ingot

Added craftable recipe to the furnace: Obsidian Ingot

Added a puzzle to solve to the starting area cave

Added animal: Cougar

Added animal: Panther

Added animal: Tiger

Added animal: Elephant

Added animal: Panda Bear

Added animal: Leopard

Added Monster: Fracted Warrior

Added Monster: Fracted Mage

Added Monster: Ancient Warrior

Added Monster: Ancient Mage

Added Monster: Ancient Golem

Added Punching (The Character is able to punch objects, enemies, characters and some resources)

Added Framerate settings (40 FPS and 50 FPS)

Removed Cliff Rocks

Removed Wildlife Rocks

Changes:

Changed: Resources will respawn after one hour playtime now

Changed: You can find wild Potato, Carrot and Tomato plants in the green lands

Changed: You can find wild Wheat, Corn and Pumpkin plants in the green lands

Changed: Plants will need 3 ingame days to grow now

Fixes: