Re.Poly update for 8 July 2022

Update V 0.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hi there,

in todays patch I fixed some bugs (not all that was postet but a bunch of them) Because I did not finished the Map work but the fixes are very important I decided to post this patch.

But some additions are in this update. Please let me know if something is broken (And I guess you will find something ;) )

Update Notes Version 0.0.5

Additions:

  • Added Outback biome flora
  • Added tropical lands flora
  • Added Lava lands flora
  • Added all Map teleporters
  • Added item: Gold Ore
  • Added item: Gold Ingot
  • Added item: Sulfur
  • Added item: Haraya Blossom
  • Added item: Haraya Seed
  • Added craftable recipe to the seed machine: Haraya Seed
  • Added Sugar cane plants to the tropical lands
  • Added item: Titan Ore
  • Added item: Titan Ingot
  • Added item: Obsidian Ore
  • Added item: Obsidian Ingot
  • Added craftable recipe to the furnace: Titan Ingot
  • Added craftable recipe to the furnace: Obsidian Ingot
  • Added a puzzle to solve to the starting area cave
  • Added animal: Cougar
  • Added animal: Panther
  • Added animal: Tiger
  • Added animal: Elephant
  • Added animal: Panda Bear
  • Added animal: Leopard
  • Added Monster: Fracted Warrior
  • Added Monster: Fracted Mage
  • Added Monster: Ancient Warrior
  • Added Monster: Ancient Mage
  • Added Monster: Ancient Golem
  • Added Punching (The Character is able to punch objects, enemies, characters and some resources)
  • Added Framerate settings (40 FPS and 50 FPS)
  • Removed Cliff Rocks
  • Removed Wildlife Rocks

Changes:

  • Changed: Resources will respawn after one hour playtime now
  • Changed: You can find wild Potato, Carrot and Tomato plants in the green lands
  • Changed: You can find wild Wheat, Corn and Pumpkin plants in the green lands
  • Changed: Plants will need 3 ingame days to grow now

Fixes:

  • Fixed: hitting a death AI will give EXP after each hit
  • Fixed: Akata's death animation is missing
  • Fixed: Neutral AI will not chase you when using range weapons
  • Fixed a bug where clients are looking like the host or other players
  • Fixed a bug where discovered map symbols and respawn points are not loaded
  • Fixed a bug where the map and minimap is not loaded after relogging
  • Fixed: Building after relogging is not possible
  • Fixed: The Container slots of the water actors do always show the items of the last container
  • Fixed: AI will respawn no matter if something is blocking it
  • Fixed: A chicken that is held will completely despawn if the player is logging out
  • Fixed: Foundation parts can not be attached to other foundations even if it should be possible
  • Fixed: AI bugs through building parts
  • Fixed: AI can not follow to building parts
  • Fixed a bug, where the character stop rotating correctly when spamming the reload button while evading
  • Fixed: Aiming vision is still active when the evading button is pressed
  • Fixed: Swinging a weapon with 0 energy is possible
  • Fixed: Performing a hard attack with 0 energy is possible

