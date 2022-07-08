Update V 0.0.5

Hi there,
in todays patch I fixed some bugs (not all that was postet but a bunch of them) Because I did not finished the Map work but the fixes are very important I decided to post this patch.
But some additions are in this update. Please let me know if something is broken (And I guess you will find something ;) )
Update Notes Version 0.0.5
Additions:
- Added Outback biome flora
- Added tropical lands flora
- Added Lava lands flora
- Added all Map teleporters
- Added item: Gold Ore
- Added item: Gold Ingot
- Added item: Sulfur
- Added item: Haraya Blossom
- Added item: Haraya Seed
- Added craftable recipe to the seed machine: Haraya Seed
- Added Sugar cane plants to the tropical lands
- Added item: Titan Ore
- Added item: Titan Ingot
- Added item: Obsidian Ore
- Added item: Obsidian Ingot
- Added craftable recipe to the furnace: Titan Ingot
- Added craftable recipe to the furnace: Obsidian Ingot
- Added a puzzle to solve to the starting area cave
- Added animal: Cougar
- Added animal: Panther
- Added animal: Tiger
- Added animal: Elephant
- Added animal: Panda Bear
- Added animal: Leopard
- Added Monster: Fracted Warrior
- Added Monster: Fracted Mage
- Added Monster: Ancient Warrior
- Added Monster: Ancient Mage
- Added Monster: Ancient Golem
- Added Punching (The Character is able to punch objects, enemies, characters and some resources)
- Added Framerate settings (40 FPS and 50 FPS)
- Removed Cliff Rocks
- Removed Wildlife Rocks
Changes:
- Changed: Resources will respawn after one hour playtime now
- Changed: You can find wild Potato, Carrot and Tomato plants in the green lands
- Changed: You can find wild Wheat, Corn and Pumpkin plants in the green lands
- Changed: Plants will need 3 ingame days to grow now
Fixes:
- Fixed: hitting a death AI will give EXP after each hit
- Fixed: Akata's death animation is missing
- Fixed: Neutral AI will not chase you when using range weapons
- Fixed a bug where clients are looking like the host or other players
- Fixed a bug where discovered map symbols and respawn points are not loaded
- Fixed a bug where the map and minimap is not loaded after relogging
- Fixed: Building after relogging is not possible
- Fixed: The Container slots of the water actors do always show the items of the last container
- Fixed: AI will respawn no matter if something is blocking it
- Fixed: A chicken that is held will completely despawn if the player is logging out
- Fixed: Foundation parts can not be attached to other foundations even if it should be possible
- Fixed: AI bugs through building parts
- Fixed: AI can not follow to building parts
- Fixed a bug, where the character stop rotating correctly when spamming the reload button while evading
- Fixed: Aiming vision is still active when the evading button is pressed
- Fixed: Swinging a weapon with 0 energy is possible
- Fixed: Performing a hard attack with 0 energy is possible
Changed depots in experimental branch