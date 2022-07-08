Patch Version: 7.8.2022

A small one to start.

[ 7.8.2022.1 ]

:::::: BUGS ::::::

Fixed a small bug on start-up. There was an ordering issue with variables where the dependent's variable existed at the wrong time.

I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

