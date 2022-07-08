 Skip to content

The Call of Krul'ar update for 8 July 2022

Patch Version: 7.8.2022

Patch Version: 7.8.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small one to start.

[ 7.8.2022.1 ]

:::::: BUGS ::::::

  • Fixed a small bug on start-up. There was an ordering issue with variables where the dependent's variable existed at the wrong time.

So with all that said, and as always!

if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:

  • Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,
  • Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.
  • or:​

I look forward to seeing more people join the community and share their thoughts!
I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

Until next time,

  • Devious Oatmeal

