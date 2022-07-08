 Skip to content

Warplane Quest Playtest update for 8 July 2022

Update Notes for Alpha 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9086166

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added screen resolution to the settings menu and moved the settings button.
  • Added aim assist for bombs: Press and hold secondary weapon button to aim, release to drop bombs
  • Added screen shake
  • Improved weapon sounds and effects
  • Reduced hit points and damage of enemies, added more enemies

Changed files in this update

