- Added screen resolution to the settings menu and moved the settings button.
- Added aim assist for bombs: Press and hold secondary weapon button to aim, release to drop bombs
- Added screen shake
- Improved weapon sounds and effects
- Reduced hit points and damage of enemies, added more enemies
Warplane Quest Playtest update for 8 July 2022
Update Notes for Alpha 5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
