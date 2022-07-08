【Event】"Sinister Night Party Time" is back !

Hello everyone,

"Sinister Night Party Time" is back ! We will start 3 different lobbies due to different timezone. If you wanna join, please join our discord and check on Event!

How to participate:

Find the event you want to join base on your timezone. Click Intersted and add it to your calendar.After the event starts, players can go to the corresponding event channel to invite players, or wait for other players to invite.During the event, you can choose to become the room owner or wait for the room owner to invite you into the game. After the room owner creates a room, please send the room number to the corresponding channel of Discord and wait for other teammates to join.

Time: 9th July

● PartyRoom 1：UTC 11:00-13:00

● PartyRoom 2：UTC 17:00-19:00

● PartyRoom 3：UTC 0:00~2:00 10th July

Rules:

Please show up in time and don't be late. Please be polite and respectful to everyone in the game. No hate speech, rude behaviour, political, religious, conversations that could be uncomfortable. Do not snipe if you are in the same lobby with streamers. Please be respectful to the game itself. Feel free to tell us if you have any suggestions at the discord-feedback chat in our discord, such as changing the time or adding more languages lobbies.

Dorothy is looking forward to meeting you at the game!

Follow us on social media:

Twitter：https://twitter.com/sinister_game

Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCun1f9-T2qcHl9T0AhDIeDQ/featured

Email：sinisternightgame@gmail.com

Discord：https://discord.gg/XVSGDKTxs4

Z-star Studio