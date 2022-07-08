Major Early Access Update - World 3 Levels Done!

Though it's been a while since our last update we've been hard at work. This one took a little longer to put together but it's also the largest update since entering Early Access. Here's the notes.

GAMEPLAY

Added ability to deflect bullets - deflected bullets will kill enemies

On "Babushka" (Easy) Difficulty when a character is hit if they are powered up they will lose the power but stay alive. If they are hit again without powering up first they will die.

Tweaked simming

Applied terminal velocity upward so wind and waterspouts can only launch players a limited height

Re-Implemented "gap runs" - walking will allow crossing a 1-tile gap, and running will allow crossing a 2-tile gap

Reduced effect of bouncing off of pig enemies

Rifle pigs will no longer charge through hotspots that would otherwise cause them to reverse

Smart bombs now stop and flash near the player, and their explosion can now detonate other nearby smart bombs

Updated spike trap object to be able to face any direction

Removed level names (levels will be named 1-1, 1-2, etc)

Updated some object soundss (Wind, Watersputs, Bullet Ricochet, etc) to not play when off-screen

Removed unused object behind the scenes that was causing unnecessary errors to be reported

Stopped some unecessary error reporting

Fixed handling of players and player characters around death and respawn

Fixed several problems related to hanlding co-op play

Fixed signs and their prompts not responding to the player who used them

Fixed character animation bug around death

Fixed character animation bugs around swimming

Fixed character animation bugs involving incorrect arm frames

Fixed flying and swimming enemies ignoring the "Reverse All" hotspot

Fixed level editor issue where objects couldn't be clicked (moved or erased)

LEVELS

Added Home

Added level 3-3

Added level 3-4

Added level 3-5

Added level 3-6

Added level 3-7

Added level 3-8

Fixed messed up tiles in level 2-7

Fixed messed up tiles in level 2-8

ART

Added Jetpig (the previous placeholder art was a pig with wings - he got upgraded to a jetpack)

Made real smart bomb art to replace the placeholder art

Added a few background variations for levels (Ocean, Islands, Hills variant)

Improved mountain background

Improved boss art and animation (boss is pretty much done, but his environment still needs work)

Improved character weapon sprites and reworked weapon in some frames

Updated world map to be somewhat more complete (still in-progress, especially worlds 3 and 4)

Changed clouds on the world map

Added metal skins for platform objects

OTHER