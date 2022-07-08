Major Early Access Update - World 3 Levels Done!

Though it's been a while since our last update we've been hard at work. This one took a little longer to put together but it's also the largest update since entering Early Access. Here's the notes.
GAMEPLAY
- Added ability to deflect bullets - deflected bullets will kill enemies
- On "Babushka" (Easy) Difficulty when a character is hit if they are powered up they will lose the power but stay alive. If they are hit again without powering up first they will die.
- Tweaked simming
- Applied terminal velocity upward so wind and waterspouts can only launch players a limited height
- Re-Implemented "gap runs" - walking will allow crossing a 1-tile gap, and running will allow crossing a 2-tile gap
- Reduced effect of bouncing off of pig enemies
- Rifle pigs will no longer charge through hotspots that would otherwise cause them to reverse
- Smart bombs now stop and flash near the player, and their explosion can now detonate other nearby smart bombs
- Updated spike trap object to be able to face any direction
- Removed level names (levels will be named 1-1, 1-2, etc)
- Updated some object soundss (Wind, Watersputs, Bullet Ricochet, etc) to not play when off-screen
- Removed unused object behind the scenes that was causing unnecessary errors to be reported
- Stopped some unecessary error reporting
- Fixed handling of players and player characters around death and respawn
- Fixed several problems related to hanlding co-op play
- Fixed signs and their prompts not responding to the player who used them
- Fixed character animation bug around death
- Fixed character animation bugs around swimming
- Fixed character animation bugs involving incorrect arm frames
- Fixed flying and swimming enemies ignoring the "Reverse All" hotspot
- Fixed level editor issue where objects couldn't be clicked (moved or erased)
LEVELS
- Added Home
- Added level 3-3
- Added level 3-4
- Added level 3-5
- Added level 3-6
- Added level 3-7
- Added level 3-8
- Fixed messed up tiles in level 2-7
- Fixed messed up tiles in level 2-8
ART
- Added Jetpig (the previous placeholder art was a pig with wings - he got upgraded to a jetpack)
- Made real smart bomb art to replace the placeholder art
- Added a few background variations for levels (Ocean, Islands, Hills variant)
- Improved mountain background
- Improved boss art and animation (boss is pretty much done, but his environment still needs work)
- Improved character weapon sprites and reworked weapon in some frames
- Updated world map to be somewhat more complete (still in-progress, especially worlds 3 and 4)
- Changed clouds on the world map
- Added metal skins for platform objects
OTHER
- For the Free Demo version we're removing the ability to download community levels, but retain access to the built-in community levels (Boneyard & Bog of Eternal Stench)
- Fixed XBox Series controller icons
- There are probably other changes that we missed calling out here!
Changed files in this update