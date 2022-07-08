 Skip to content

Super Marxist Twins update for 8 July 2022

Major Early Access Update - World 3 Levels Done!

Though it's been a while since our last update we've been hard at work. This one took a little longer to put together but it's also the largest update since entering Early Access. Here's the notes.

GAMEPLAY

  • Added ability to deflect bullets - deflected bullets will kill enemies
  • On "Babushka" (Easy) Difficulty when a character is hit if they are powered up they will lose the power but stay alive. If they are hit again without powering up first they will die.
  • Tweaked simming
  • Applied terminal velocity upward so wind and waterspouts can only launch players a limited height
  • Re-Implemented "gap runs" - walking will allow crossing a 1-tile gap, and running will allow crossing a 2-tile gap
  • Reduced effect of bouncing off of pig enemies
  • Rifle pigs will no longer charge through hotspots that would otherwise cause them to reverse
  • Smart bombs now stop and flash near the player, and their explosion can now detonate other nearby smart bombs
  • Updated spike trap object to be able to face any direction
  • Removed level names (levels will be named 1-1, 1-2, etc)
  • Updated some object soundss (Wind, Watersputs, Bullet Ricochet, etc) to not play when off-screen
  • Removed unused object behind the scenes that was causing unnecessary errors to be reported
  • Stopped some unecessary error reporting
  • Fixed handling of players and player characters around death and respawn
  • Fixed several problems related to hanlding co-op play
  • Fixed signs and their prompts not responding to the player who used them
  • Fixed character animation bug around death
  • Fixed character animation bugs around swimming
  • Fixed character animation bugs involving incorrect arm frames
  • Fixed flying and swimming enemies ignoring the "Reverse All" hotspot
  • Fixed level editor issue where objects couldn't be clicked (moved or erased)

LEVELS

  • Added Home
  • Added level 3-3
  • Added level 3-4
  • Added level 3-5
  • Added level 3-6
  • Added level 3-7
  • Added level 3-8
  • Fixed messed up tiles in level 2-7
  • Fixed messed up tiles in level 2-8

ART

  • Added Jetpig (the previous placeholder art was a pig with wings - he got upgraded to a jetpack)
  • Made real smart bomb art to replace the placeholder art
  • Added a few background variations for levels (Ocean, Islands, Hills variant)
  • Improved mountain background
  • Improved boss art and animation (boss is pretty much done, but his environment still needs work)
  • Improved character weapon sprites and reworked weapon in some frames
  • Updated world map to be somewhat more complete (still in-progress, especially worlds 3 and 4)
  • Changed clouds on the world map
  • Added metal skins for platform objects

OTHER

  • For the Free Demo version we're removing the ability to download community levels, but retain access to the built-in community levels (Boneyard & Bog of Eternal Stench)
  • Fixed XBox Series controller icons
  • There are probably other changes that we missed calling out here!

