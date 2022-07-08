 Skip to content

Legend of Keepers update for 8 July 2022

Hotfix 1.1.0.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New attack description system to help with tooltips font size and readability. Hold the right mouse click on a fighter tooltip or press the left stick button on your controller to switch between attack description and effect description.

  • Fixed an issue with the Slaveholder’s interns Life buffs from previous hotfix that were not matching the patch notes values.

  • Fixed an issue during the preparation phase where some artefacts with group composition or position conditions could lead to a soft lock in specific situations.

  • Fixed an issue with the Ghost’s passive attack not triggering correctly when interacting with the Crystal Skull and Bat Mask artefacts.

  • Fixed an issue where the Skeleton Lord’s talent granting a Bonus when a hero would lose a fragment in the master’s room was not working if said fragment was lost because of a Morale over time effect.

  • Fixed an issue where the Knight’s Ash artefact wasn’t working as intended. In addition, the Meal Voucher artefact now correctly takes the Knigh’s Ash into account for healing calculation.

  • Fixed an issue with the Huntress champion’s passive not applying the intended amount of Enraged stacks to herself.

  • Fixed an issue with the Dwarf champion’s attack not applying the intended amount of Vulnerable stacks to himself.

  • Finally fixed the issues with the Flame Eater’s Spontaneous Combustion attack calculation for damage dealt and for damage preview, especially when equipped with the Two Birds Stone artefact.

  • Fixed an issue with the Knight’s Ash aretfact incorrectly showing Morale preview on the second target when equipped with the Two Birds Stone artefact.

