Hotfix 1.1.0.2

New attack description system to help with tooltips font size and readability. Hold the right mouse click on a fighter tooltip or press the left stick button on your controller to switch between attack description and effect description.

Fixed an issue with the Slaveholder’s interns Life buffs from previous hotfix that were not matching the patch notes values.

Fixed an issue during the preparation phase where some artefacts with group composition or position conditions could lead to a soft lock in specific situations.

Fixed an issue with the Ghost’s passive attack not triggering correctly when interacting with the Crystal Skull and Bat Mask artefacts.

Fixed an issue where the Skeleton Lord’s talent granting a Bonus when a hero would lose a fragment in the master’s room was not working if said fragment was lost because of a Morale over time effect.

Fixed an issue where the Knight’s Ash artefact wasn’t working as intended. In addition, the Meal Voucher artefact now correctly takes the Knigh’s Ash into account for healing calculation.

Fixed an issue with the Huntress champion’s passive not applying the intended amount of Enraged stacks to herself.

Fixed an issue with the Dwarf champion’s attack not applying the intended amount of Vulnerable stacks to himself.

Finally fixed the issues with the Flame Eater’s Spontaneous Combustion attack calculation for damage dealt and for damage preview, especially when equipped with the Two Birds Stone artefact.