0.6.6 Patch Note

Seo-Gui-Po Downtown

Most of the building construction is now finished

Traffic lights are not implemented yet, sorry!

More exciting things will be added later!



New Vehicle

Kira van is added to the Gang-Jung Dealership



Kira flatbed truck is added at the Heavy Duty shop



Kira Box truck is added at the Heavy Duty shop



Panther, a small two-seater with a pop-up headlight is added



New offroad track under construction

You can test-drive the new offroad track near the mountain, although it's not opened yet!



Improved/Changed

[Taxi] 2~5 Person Group Taxi passenger is added with increased payment



[Taxi] Improved map UI at the taxi passenger popup window

[Bus] Unrelated map icon is removed from bus route map

[AI] AI Vehicle turns at the crossroad a little bit smoother

[UI] Hide UI mode now has 2 steps, 'hiding HUD' and 'hiding entire UI stuff, like yellow interaction box' (Thanks to ESS5)

[UX] Roadside Towing service charges low on the first 9 times (0~90%) (Thanks to Tchey)

[UX] Light help message doesn't show up after the player turns on the light (Thanks to Nina Felwitch)

[Control] Look left/right angle option and rate mode option are added (Thanks to -VG- Napster | Michi)

[Vehicle] Truck spawner is added to warehouses

[Vehicle] Taxi skin is added to Koma

[Vehicle] Some vehicle's tining opacity from cockpit view is decreased (Thanks to Shadowrine79)

[Vehicle] Heavy-duty 350HP engine was too quiet on idle (Thanks to PcmciaKai)

[Vehicle] World vehicle doesn't despawn when it's hooked with a winch (Thanks to Vaporized Matter)

[World] Crossroad mesh is improved



Bug Fixed

[Taxi] Having another player as a passenger makes the taxi passenger's Comfort level 5 (Thanks to vcharng)

[Truck] Dropped cargo was paid (Thanks to StepArbiter and Chromatose)

[Camera] If you look down in character mode while seating and change to chase view camera, the camera is stuck on a rolled angle (Thanks to Takoyaki9887 and Aixo)

[Controller] Controller doesn't work on vehicle spawn UI (Thanks to r0zen and Joseph)

[Parking] Parking at the police station says 'already parked' (Thanks to vcharng)

[Vehicle] Police interceptor has a hole in the steering axis (Thanks to We The People)

[Vehicle] Mitage wheel mesh was same as Stella (Thanks to vcharng)

[Vehicle] Spider's wheel axle was too wide (Thanks to Tehlikelierd)

[Vehicle] Dumpy was not able to spawn at Heavy Duty Shop (Thanks to vcharng)

[Vehicle] Vehicle part's weight didn't apply correctly (Thanks to user20310)

[Vehicle] Koma driver character clip through seat (Thanks to majored1)

[Vehicle] Fortem's front fender has a hole (Thanks to bishop)

[Vehicle] Nimo's interior mood light mesh has different view distance (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[Police] Suspect vehicle doesn't show up on the map during multiplayer (Thanks to vcharng)

[Leaderboard] Cheat flagged player's top speed kept resetting (Thanks to Midnight)

[Physics] Yellow line at the water factory has dirt physics (Thanks to HiUp)

[World] Terrain hole at the Oedo is fixed (Thanks to Vampr1c)

[World] Floating road mesh at the airport is fixed (Thanks to SmallbutDeadly)

[World] Guard rail sticks out at the 1100 winding road (Thanks to Saint6)

[World] Grass in the road is fixed near Jeju (Thanks to 7HC, Simax Deluxo and EduNeves)

[World] Road bump at the Hospital entrance is fixed (Thanks to Erick)

[World] Bumpy roadside near Jeju harbor warehouse (Thanks to Reddington [Red])

[World] Road line was not aligned near the bridge, east of Seo-Gui-Po (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[World] Road near Lumbermil didn't have 'dirt' physics (Thanks to r0zen)

[World] Road center objects blocked crossroad at the Seo-Gui-Po downtown (Thanks to r0zen)

[World] Useless construction trucks at the Seo-Gui-Po downtown (Thanks to r0zen)

[World] Wood fence near Gim-Nyung Beach fall over by itself (Thanks to ♪D.J C♂mb1nE♫)

[World] Tree falls over by itself near Olle Speedway (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[World] Gim-Nyung beach area message keeps showing up at the housing area (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[World] Grass clipping through road near powerplant (Thanks to NorthHopper)

[World] Track curb mesh not aligned at the Harbor (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[World] Terrain mesh artifact at the Olle Speedway (Thanks to majored1)

[World] Ground collision height was a little bit high at Overseas Imports (Thanks to 8Sh1t)

[UI] Pressing the ESC key at the Vehicle Control Panel can remove the cursor without removing UI (Thanks to Erick)

[UI] Taxi passenger's destination box was not visible at a distance