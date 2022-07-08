Version 1.3.1

Hello everybody,

After the update 1.3.0 I found some bugs/issues with the update. This update should fix most of them.

Added

Item trashcan to remove items from your inventory

Removed

Nothing

Changed

Fixed god mode achievement not working

Fixed game win bug when discovering last city

Fixed item scaling, rarity chances and item attributes

Fixed Option close button not working

I quickly wanted to say that I am impressed with all of you. The update is out for four days... And despite the god mode achievement being unable to obtain in terms of coding, some of you still managed to get it. I don't know if I am impressed or shocked :D If one of you, who got the achievement reads this... please tell me how you got it. It should be impossible. XD

Kind regards,

Finnchen123