Kainga Patch 0.6.15

Hello!
Just making some final fixes before starting on some larger changes. Hopefully ladders will be much more reliable now! I really think I got it this time.
Also, there was an invincible tree bug which was annoying me.
The Skyloft has been updated to make it so there's a better sense of progression for new players.
Enjoy!
-Kainga Dev
Changelog 0.6.15
Changes:
- Climbing Poles are more picky about placement
- Climbing Poles can now be placed horizontally
- Improved pathing on ladders
- Added an even taller version of the ladder
- Removed the attack notification when Jeera takes 0 acid damage
- Units now flee from Trudgers
- Fixed an issue of invincible trees
- Fixed the Lamba house to place correctly
- Fixed the Rotunda’s special ability
- Fixed the UI elements and resource requirement of Silk Outfits
Changed files in this update