Kainga update for 8 July 2022

Kainga Patch 0.6.15

8 July 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!
Just making some final fixes before starting on some larger changes. Hopefully ladders will be much more reliable now! I really think I got it this time.
Also, there was an invincible tree bug which was annoying me.

The Skyloft has been updated to make it so there's a better sense of progression for new players.

Enjoy!
-Kainga Dev

Changelog 0.6.15

Changes:

  • Climbing Poles are more picky about placement
  • Climbing Poles can now be placed horizontally
  • Improved pathing on ladders
  • Added an even taller version of the ladder
  • Removed the attack notification when Jeera takes 0 acid damage
  • Units now flee from Trudgers
  • Fixed an issue of invincible trees
  • Fixed the Lamba house to place correctly
  • Fixed the Rotunda’s special ability
  • Fixed the UI elements and resource requirement of Silk Outfits

