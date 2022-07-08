- Made it so you can toggle between windowed/fullscreen with Alt+Enter.
- Fixed some text display issues.
- Fixed a bug where the Barrier Shield and Oni Horn's effects weren't triggering.
Kokoro's Gensokyo Journey: The Lost Masks update for 8 July 2022
ver1.12c Patch
