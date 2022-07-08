 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kokoro's Gensokyo Journey: The Lost Masks update for 8 July 2022

ver1.12c Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9085718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made it so you can toggle between windowed/fullscreen with Alt+Enter.
  • Fixed some text display issues.
  • Fixed a bug where the Barrier Shield and Oni Horn's effects weren't triggering.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2057981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link