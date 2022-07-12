 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warstride Challenges update for 12 July 2022

Update 5

Share · View all patches · Build 9085666 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

The Update 5 is now live, you'll find below the complete patch notes. New long levels, multiple improvements to the level editor and various bug fixes to make your in-game experience ever better!

Patch Notes

GAME

Additions

  • Four New Long Levels in the Forge! BFL-5 and BFL-6, Normal and Hard variations.

Improvements

  • Larger hook magnet detection zone (grappling is easier).
  • Recon explosive barrels are now slightly easier to shoot.
  • The switcher gun (used in bonus 9 for example) now shows 0 ammo, as intended.
  • Top World / Tops World with Assists leaderboard display is now more relevant depending if assists are on or off.
  • The monkeys seek vengeance.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the Mouse Sensitivity display in the Controls menu.
  • Ironsight and Slowmotion descriptions now indicate the right setting
  • Fixed and issue where the Bronze time Assistance will still make appear the "Try Again" screen

Accessibility

  • Disabled levers now have a glowing red symbol.
LEVEL EDITOR

Additions

  • Added more Enemies

    • Recon
    • Recon Shooter

  • Added Mechanisms

    • Lever
    • Button
    • Grappling Blocks
    • Sliders
    • Bumpers

  • Added additional logic.

Improvements

  • Enemies are now labeled.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Urns would not explode when shot with the Rocket Launcher.
  • The player will now die when falling outside the bounds of the editable region.
  • Trigger box now matches the Preview
  • Localization fixes in FR, RU, GER and SP

Changed files in this update

Depot 1608471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link