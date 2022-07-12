Hello everyone!
The Update 5 is now live, you'll find below the complete patch notes. New long levels, multiple improvements to the level editor and various bug fixes to make your in-game experience ever better!
Patch Notes
GAME
Additions
- Four New Long Levels in the Forge! BFL-5 and BFL-6, Normal and Hard variations.
Improvements
- Larger hook magnet detection zone (grappling is easier).
- Recon explosive barrels are now slightly easier to shoot.
- The switcher gun (used in bonus 9 for example) now shows 0 ammo, as intended.
- Top World / Tops World with Assists leaderboard display is now more relevant depending if assists are on or off.
- The monkeys seek vengeance.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the Mouse Sensitivity display in the Controls menu.
- Ironsight and Slowmotion descriptions now indicate the right setting
- Fixed and issue where the Bronze time Assistance will still make appear the "Try Again" screen
Accessibility
- Disabled levers now have a glowing red symbol.
LEVEL EDITOR
Additions
-
Added more Enemies
- Recon
- Recon Shooter
-
Added Mechanisms
- Lever
- Button
- Grappling Blocks
- Sliders
- Bumpers
-
Added additional logic.
Improvements
- Enemies are now labeled.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where Urns would not explode when shot with the Rocket Launcher.
- The player will now die when falling outside the bounds of the editable region.
- Trigger box now matches the Preview
- Localization fixes in FR, RU, GER and SP
