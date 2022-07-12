Hello everyone!

The Update 5 is now live, you'll find below the complete patch notes. New long levels, multiple improvements to the level editor and various bug fixes to make your in-game experience ever better!

Patch Notes

GAME

Additions

Four New Long Levels in the Forge! BFL-5 and BFL-6, Normal and Hard variations.

Improvements

Larger hook magnet detection zone (grappling is easier).

Recon explosive barrels are now slightly easier to shoot.

The switcher gun (used in bonus 9 for example) now shows 0 ammo, as intended.

Top World / Tops World with Assists leaderboard display is now more relevant depending if assists are on or off.

The monkeys seek vengeance.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Mouse Sensitivity display in the Controls menu.

Ironsight and Slowmotion descriptions now indicate the right setting

Fixed and issue where the Bronze time Assistance will still make appear the "Try Again" screen

Accessibility

Disabled levers now have a glowing red symbol.

LEVEL EDITOR

Additions

Added more Enemies Recon Recon Shooter

Added Mechanisms Lever Button Grappling Blocks Sliders Bumpers

Added additional logic.

Improvements

Enemies are now labeled.

Bug Fixes