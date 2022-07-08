Patch #3. Many fixes, new features.

The most important of the new:

new music added;

new fittings models;

added animations to many interface elements;

smoke detectors now have their own durability and break down over time;

new notifications and prompts have been added;

added comfort indicator;

indicator when catching rats;

added sound of footsteps on different surfaces;

new wallpaper in tablet menu;

fixed problem with ice cream equipment;

added Drag & Drop to the food menu;

new garbage models on the game level;

all interactions now on the left and right mouse button, it's easier to control;

auto-save game progress;

fixed a bug when entering text on the street board;

fixed the problem with the freezer refill limit;

accelerated animation of giving the dish to the visitor;

hiring employee to the cash desk is now possible from level 5 of the restaurant;

indicator showing the progress of garbage disposal;

some changes in tasks;

critical bug fixed in garbage disposal task;

**We are almost finished working on the new visitors animation, most likely they will appear in the next patch. Also we are preparing a lot of interesting things for the upcoming full version of the game, additional levels to pass, a 2-story building of your cafe, many new interior and exterior models, a legacy of bigfoot, delivery, hotel and much more.

Second Reality team is grateful for your activity and feedback, thanks to this - with each patch the game gets better and better!**