Patch #3. Many fixes, new features.

The most important of the new:
- new music added;
- new fittings models;
- added animations to many interface elements;
- smoke detectors now have their own durability and break down over time;
- new notifications and prompts have been added;
- added comfort indicator;
- indicator when catching rats;
- added sound of footsteps on different surfaces;
- new wallpaper in tablet menu;
- fixed problem with ice cream equipment;
- added Drag & Drop to the food menu;
- new garbage models on the game level;
- all interactions now on the left and right mouse button, it's easier to control;
- auto-save game progress;
- fixed a bug when entering text on the street board;
- fixed the problem with the freezer refill limit;
- accelerated animation of giving the dish to the visitor;
- hiring employee to the cash desk is now possible from level 5 of the restaurant;
- indicator showing the progress of garbage disposal;
- some changes in tasks;
- critical bug fixed in garbage disposal task;
**We are almost finished working on the new visitors animation, most likely they will appear in the next patch. Also we are preparing a lot of interesting things for the upcoming full version of the game, additional levels to pass, a 2-story building of your cafe, many new interior and exterior models, a legacy of bigfoot, delivery, hotel and much more.
Second Reality team is grateful for your activity and feedback, thanks to this - with each patch the game gets better and better!**
