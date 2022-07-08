 Skip to content

Cafe Owner Simulator: Prologue update for 8 July 2022

Patch #3. Many fixes, new features.

Build 9085573

Patchnotes via Steam Community
The most important of the new:
  • new music added;
  • new fittings models;
  • added animations to many interface elements;
  • smoke detectors now have their own durability and break down over time;
  • new notifications and prompts have been added;
  • added comfort indicator;
  • indicator when catching rats;
  • added sound of footsteps on different surfaces;
  • new wallpaper in tablet menu;
  • fixed problem with ice cream equipment;
  • added Drag & Drop to the food menu;
  • new garbage models on the game level;
  • all interactions now on the left and right mouse button, it's easier to control;
  • auto-save game progress;
  • fixed a bug when entering text on the street board;
  • fixed the problem with the freezer refill limit;
  • accelerated animation of giving the dish to the visitor;
  • hiring employee to the cash desk is now possible from level 5 of the restaurant;
  • indicator showing the progress of garbage disposal;
  • some changes in tasks;
  • critical bug fixed in garbage disposal task;

**We are almost finished working on the new visitors animation, most likely they will appear in the next patch. Also we are preparing a lot of interesting things for the upcoming full version of the game, additional levels to pass, a 2-story building of your cafe, many new interior and exterior models, a legacy of bigfoot, delivery, hotel and much more.

Second Reality team is grateful for your activity and feedback, thanks to this - with each patch the game gets better and better!**

