[Notice Regarding Keyboard Settings Patch]

Greetings, DNF Duel Adventurers!

The emergency patch for keyboard settings has been completed today as follows.

Key bindings used by Player 2 can also be used by Player 1.

Accordingly, please make sure that key bindings do not overlap when 2 players are playing on 1 keyboard.

Additionally, please take note of the following notices after the update.

Menu controls and the menu key will continue to be set as the WASD keys and Left Shift key respectively after victory. Please navigate menus according to the button guide shown at the bottom-right side of the screen. When 2 players are playing on keyboards, even though the button guide on the bottom-right side of the screen will be shown as Player 1 controls when Player 2 pauses the game, Player 2 will only be able to use the default settings of directional keys and numpad keys.

As Player 1 and Player 2 can use the same key bindings, please make sure that key bindings do not overlap when 2 players are playing on 1 keyboard. We are aware of the increased rate of disconnection and ignored inputs when using a keyboard compared to when using licensed gamepads and joysticks. We are striving to fix this issue as soon as possible, and thus ask for just a bit more of our Adventurers’ patience.

We apologize deeply for the inconvenience. As for other issues, we will notify you as soon as patch dates for each fix is decided.

Thank you.