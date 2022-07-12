Bug Catcher Update Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9085434 · Last edited 12 July 2022 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Bug catching connoisseurs!

A brand-new update is out now, adding a bug survey into Hokko Life. How many will you catch? 🐛 🐞

See the new additions below!

Collecting

Bug Survey! (aka Bug Tournaments) Every 2nd of the month there's a big bug survey, collect as many of an insect as you can to get a prize!

10 New Butterflies

30 New Fish

Requests

Notification board: Check the notification board to find out if any villagers have new requests for you. Go and speak to Moss for more information!

Crafting

You can now deconstruct items crafted on the crafting bench! Select Deconstruct to get the resources back from an item in your backpack.

Painting & Designing

Added paintable objects to the Painting Tool: Egg; Sign; Round and Square Floor Items; Landscape and Portrait Wall Paintings

Multi-select mode added to the Design Tool! Hold Shift on KBM or choose Multi-Select in the Tools Menu

You can now choose "Dark Mode" background in the Design Tool

Other

Japanese language added

