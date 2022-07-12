Bug Catcher Update Out Now!

Bug catching connoisseurs!
A brand-new update is out now, adding a bug survey into Hokko Life. How many will you catch? 🐛 🐞
See the new additions below!
Collecting
Bug Survey! (aka Bug Tournaments) Every 2nd of the month there's a big bug survey, collect as many of an insect as you can to get a prize!
- 10 New Butterflies
- 30 New Fish
Requests
Notification board: Check the notification board to find out if any villagers have new requests for you. Go and speak to Moss for more information!
Crafting
You can now deconstruct items crafted on the crafting bench! Select Deconstruct to get the resources back from an item in your backpack.
Painting & Designing
Added paintable objects to the Painting Tool: Egg; Sign; Round and Square Floor Items; Landscape and Portrait Wall Paintings
Multi-select mode added to the Design Tool! Hold Shift on KBM or choose Multi-Select in the Tools Menu
You can now choose "Dark Mode" background in the Design Tool
Other
Japanese language added
