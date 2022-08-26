 Skip to content

Nightmare Puppeteer update for 26 August 2022

Testing branch seems ok so its the default release now

26 August 2022

I've been using the testing branch for some weeks now as have others with no reports of major errors so its the default version now.

I've been testing it making a bunch of music videos like this and it seems ok maaaaaan

