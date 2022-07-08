 Skip to content

Brave's Rage update for 8 July 2022

Patch Notes - 0.921.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9085084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continuous support of Brave's Rage!

Something exciting is coming in this week's patch!
drum roll

  • New Cosmetic for Tracy!
    Unlock Ranger Tracy's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 1
    Additionally, we have made a few adjustments here and there to improve the overall gameplay experience, namely.

  • New ending CG for defeating Royal Swordsman;

  • A new gear, " Gloves of Wonder", allows the equipper to combo its attack;

  • Fully-revamped monster arts for certain bosses. Now they look even more vicious!

  • An enhanced log includes even more detail about the adventure, whether it is completed or merely attempted but failed.

We will continue to polish Brave's Rage. Stay tuned!

Dev Team of Brave's Rage

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 9085084
Depot 1124082
