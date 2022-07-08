Patch Notes - 0.921.2

Fellow Braves,
Thank you for your continuous support of Brave's Rage!
Something exciting is coming in this week's patch!
drum roll
-
New Cosmetic for Tracy!
Unlock Ranger Tracy's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 1
Additionally, we have made a few adjustments here and there to improve the overall gameplay experience, namely.
-
New ending CG for defeating Royal Swordsman;
-
A new gear, " Gloves of Wonder", allows the equipper to combo its attack;
-
Fully-revamped monster arts for certain bosses. Now they look even more vicious!
-
An enhanced log includes even more detail about the adventure, whether it is completed or merely attempted but failed.
We will continue to polish Brave's Rage. Stay tuned!
Dev Team of Brave's Rage
