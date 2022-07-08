Patch Notes - 0.921.2

Fellow Braves,

Thank you for your continuous support of Brave's Rage!

Something exciting is coming in this week's patch!

drum roll

New Cosmetic for Tracy!

Unlock Ranger Tracy's alter-ego by completing challenge tier 1

Additionally, we have made a few adjustments here and there to improve the overall gameplay experience, namely.

New ending CG for defeating Royal Swordsman;

A new gear, " Gloves of Wonder", allows the equipper to combo its attack;

Fully-revamped monster arts for certain bosses. Now they look even more vicious!