Patch Notes (0.8.31)

Greetings players! The new patch (0.8.31) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.
Bugs and Fixes
Fixed minor crash occurrences.
Fixed the issue that caused wolves to be stuck in idle walk animation between two points.
Fixed the issue that caused reservation of production buildings, where a message ‘Already assigned to…’ would appear even though no one would work on those buildings.
Fixed the issue that caused newborn animals to be a random number of days old.
Fixed the issue that caused black bar texts to appear on influence events and after the end of raids.
Fixed the issue that prevented the triggering of hunger effector in some cases which would cause settlers to starve, but not to eat.
Fixed some of the issues that caused settlers to stand still for a long time, in between the tasks.
Fixed the issue that caused wrong armor rating values to appear in tooltips.
Fixed the issue where the ‘Tame’ order wasn’t working upon loading in some cases.
Fixed the issue that caused settlers to be stuck in the hauling loop.
Fixed the issue that caused the flickering of the mining marker.
Fixed the issue that caused the flickering of the production circle.
Fixed the issue where items were not pickable if they were located on graves.
Fixed the issue that caused default clothes to reset upon entering the ‘Edit Scenario’ window.
Fixed the issue that caused placeholder building resource icons to appear in settlers' inventory.
Fixed the issue where all domesticated animals would go toward/into pen markers when idling, thus resulting in weird visual glitches.
Fixed the issue where beam stability would always appear as 4 in the blueprint phase.
Fixed the issue that caused incorrect messages to appear upon ordering the opening/closing of windows.
Fixed the issue that caused settlers to look for beds that already had unconscious settlers in them.
Fixed the issue where enemies would pathfind through settlers upon loading the game that was in the middle of the raid.
Fixed the issue where the speed x5 would carry over to the daytime.
Fixed the issue that prevented settlers from walking over walls, doors, and windows if those objects didn’t have floors on them.
Fixed the issue that caused invisible slopes. Let’s hope that’s definitely fixed.
Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of the blank notification when clicking on unavailable settlers in caravan formation.
Fixed the issue that caused corrupted idle animation for merchant’s guards.
Fixed the issue where plants would still grow even if there was a roof positioned above them.
Fixed the issue that caused settlers to ignore repairing damaged buildings after a load.
Fixed the issue where newborn domesticated animals would have trained stat at 99%, and newborn wild animals would have tamed stat at 99% in some cases.
Quality of life improvements
- Raid end conditions are changed to make a bit more sense.
- A settler can have only one pet now.
- Added animations for slaughter, milking, and shearing.
- Settlers should be looking for the nearest beds now.
- Added ‘Traveling’ next to the settler's name in the ‘Animal’ panel. This will appear if the animals’ owners are currently on a caravan. Those settlers will also be grayed out.
- The animal haul process should work a bit better.
- Improved how temperature is calculated. This should result in less lag.
- Chests have different HP depending on their material type.
- Plants should be easier to select now.
- You can now set settlers that are on the caravan as pet owners.
- When hungry, settlers will now look to prioritize their chair positions. They’ll look first for a great hall > room > under roof > outside.
Known issues
- Sound effects are missing for some actions like harvesting/mining etc.
- Particles during construction/production/harvesting/cutting can appear as squares.
- Lag will still occur if a lot of animals are performing hauling. The only advice we can give you at the moment is to disable hauling for your pets in order to improve the framerate/settlers lagging.
DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.
