Patch Notes (0.8.31)

Greetings players! The new patch (0.8.31) is now live on all of the platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Fixed minor crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that caused wolves to be stuck in idle walk animation between two points.

Fixed the issue that caused reservation of production buildings, where a message ‘Already assigned to…’ would appear even though no one would work on those buildings.

Fixed the issue that caused newborn animals to be a random number of days old.

Fixed the issue that caused black bar texts to appear on influence events and after the end of raids.

Fixed the issue that prevented the triggering of hunger effector in some cases which would cause settlers to starve, but not to eat.

Fixed some of the issues that caused settlers to stand still for a long time, in between the tasks.

Fixed the issue that caused wrong armor rating values to appear in tooltips.

Fixed the issue where the ‘Tame’ order wasn’t working upon loading in some cases.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to be stuck in the hauling loop.

Fixed the issue that caused the flickering of the mining marker.

Fixed the issue that caused the flickering of the production circle.

Fixed the issue where items were not pickable if they were located on graves.

Fixed the issue that caused default clothes to reset upon entering the ‘Edit Scenario’ window.

Fixed the issue that caused placeholder building resource icons to appear in settlers' inventory.

Fixed the issue where all domesticated animals would go toward/into pen markers when idling, thus resulting in weird visual glitches.

Fixed the issue where beam stability would always appear as 4 in the blueprint phase.

Fixed the issue that caused incorrect messages to appear upon ordering the opening/closing of windows.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to look for beds that already had unconscious settlers in them.

Fixed the issue where enemies would pathfind through settlers upon loading the game that was in the middle of the raid.

Fixed the issue where the speed x5 would carry over to the daytime.

Fixed the issue that prevented settlers from walking over walls, doors, and windows if those objects didn’t have floors on them.

Fixed the issue that caused invisible slopes. Let’s hope that’s definitely fixed.

Fixed the issue that caused the appearance of the blank notification when clicking on unavailable settlers in caravan formation.

Fixed the issue that caused corrupted idle animation for merchant’s guards.

Fixed the issue where plants would still grow even if there was a roof positioned above them.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to ignore repairing damaged buildings after a load.