Hotfix - New Perks, Explosions fixes and other technical improvements

Captains
Patch has been deployed today
New perks
- Perk Bloodthirsty - Reduces cooldown of crew recovery if you get a confirmed kill
- Perk Combat Repairs - Reduces cooldowns of hull/sail repairs if you get a confirmed kill
IMPORTANT. Perk currently works ONLY on the vessel you used to enter combat - if you switch ships in battle you wont be able to use the perk on other ships.
Other changes
- Explosion damage has been lowered.
- Important: due to new mast HP you will still lose masts if you are in the explosion radius, please make precautions. It will be fixed next week.
- Rigging shock threshold has been tuned to a better state
Changed files in this update