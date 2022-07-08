Hotfix - New Perks, Explosions fixes and other technical improvements

Captains

Patch has been deployed today

New perks

Perk Bloodthirsty - Reduces cooldown of crew recovery if you get a confirmed kill

Perk Combat Repairs - Reduces cooldowns of hull/sail repairs if you get a confirmed kill

IMPORTANT. Perk currently works ONLY on the vessel you used to enter combat - if you switch ships in battle you wont be able to use the perk on other ships.

Other changes