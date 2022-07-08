 Skip to content

Naval Action update for 8 July 2022

Hotfix - New Perks, Explosions fixes and other technical improvements

Captains

Patch has been deployed today

New perks
  • Perk Bloodthirsty - Reduces cooldown of crew recovery if you get a confirmed kill
  • Perk Combat Repairs - Reduces cooldowns of hull/sail repairs if you get a confirmed kill

IMPORTANT. Perk currently works ONLY on the vessel you used to enter combat - if you switch ships in battle you wont be able to use the perk on other ships.

Other changes
  • Explosion damage has been lowered.
  • Important: due to new mast HP you will still lose masts if you are in the explosion radius, please make precautions. It will be fixed next week.
  • Rigging shock threshold has been tuned to a better state

