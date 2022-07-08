“Muse:Valkiri&Dungeon” will be published as Early Access on 13th, July

Store address: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1930740/

Introduction to the game:

This is a combination of third-person and first-person shooter game.

As a warrior, you should break through seven stages to rescue Valkyries from demonic control.

Increase power by rescuing Valkyries

Continued success of rescuing Valkyries will render you increasing fighting capacity and skills, which can help you beat the game.

Collect rewards in repeated attack

Corresponding move of the Valkyrie will be unlocked after the first level accomplished. More attack brings you additional rewards. Each Valkyrie has four moves (The full version will have 7 Valkyries (currently only 4)).