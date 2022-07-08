Chrono Ark EA 1.9c

Fixed a bug where challenge mode rewards were not unlocked.
Reduced memory usage.
Some font fixes.
Changed certain objects and bosses to not appear in some challenges
And the problem with Charon's skill name has been fixed.
