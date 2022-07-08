 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Chrono Ark update for 8 July 2022

Chrono Ark EA 1.9c

Share · View all patches · Build 9084787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where challenge mode rewards were not unlocked.
Reduced memory usage.
Some font fixes.
Changed certain objects and bosses to not appear in some challenges
And the problem with Charon's skill name has been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1188931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link