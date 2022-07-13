 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet Zoo update for 13 July 2022

Planet Zoo Update 1.10.1 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9084555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hayo Zookeepers!

Update 1.10.1 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:

Planet Zoo - 1.10.1 Update Notes:

This update contains many more bug fixes and updates.

General Bug Fixes and Improvements

  • Animals

    • Re-scaled the Bactrian Camel and adjusted its offset to correct its size
    • Increased frequency of swimming and climbing for a number of animals when exploring their habitat
    • Fixed animals becoming suspended in mid-air when deleting a climbing frame just before they start climbing
    • Fixed animals walking through air when dismounting a climbing frame
    • Fixed an issue where the Koala would not climb trees in its habitat
    • Fixed Axolotl swimming above the water surface in its exhibit when performing its swim animation
    • Fixed Siamangs not brachiating between connected beams correctly, allowed brachiation to occur between beams connected at a range of angles, alongside the straight angle provided when using position snap
    • Fixed a few minor issues with Siamang animations while brachiating and transitioning between linked beams
    • Fixed the Amur Leopard Juvenile always having its mouth open
    • Fixed Amur Leopard tongue clipping through the bottom of mouth while eating
    • Fixed the Siamang Juvenile being unable to use the Suspended Forager enrichment
    • Fixed the Przewalski's Horse Juvenile front leg distorting when drinking
    • Fixed Scimitar-Horned Oryx distorting while standing on sloped terrain
    • Adjusted and improved Siamang Juvenile dirt coverage
    • Added Desert biome suitability to Axolotl and Przewalski's Horse
    • General Przewalski's Horse animation bug and polish fixes

  • Scenery

    • Added community competition winner flowerpot to game - Congratulations Harper!
    • Added missing 'Conservation Pack' tag to Tomato Vines
    • Added tags of animals able to climb thin climbing beams to Metal Climbing Frames and Brachiation Frame blueprints. Also adjusted species tags on Thin Climbing Beams core assets
    • Improved the Metal Climbing Frame's thumbnail icons to make them more visible in Siamang's research screens
    • Fixed Education Stations continuing to play audio once triggered when vandalised or no longer powered
    • Fixed an issue where Conservation Quarantine Large and Conservation Shop Large [Shell] blueprints would not unlock correctly after researching the staff facilities and conservation themes

  • Staff

    • Fixed certain feeder enrichments not showing as full after being refilled

  • UI

    • Improved accuracy of Status UI on brachiation frames, and fixed status not updating when the UI is open
    • Fixed an issue where Educators thought no guests showed up to their talk
    • Fixed Educators sometimes being duplicated in per species tab of education management UI
    • Species tags are now sorted alphabetically in the blueprint creation UI
    • Fixed animal welfare showing Navigable Climbing area at 0m² when loading a recently changed climbing frame

  • Stability

    • Fixed a rare crash when educators finish animal talks
    • Fixed a rare crash with guest vandalism
    • Fixed a rare crash when moving animals from quarantine
    • General stability fix

  • Performance

    • General performance fixes

Changed files in this update

Darwin Content Depot 703081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link