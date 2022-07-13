Planet Zoo Update 1.10.1 is out now!

Hayo Zookeepers!
Update 1.10.1 is now available for download. Just update your game before you play! This update contains various bug fixes - you can read more below:
Planet Zoo - 1.10.1 Update Notes:
This update contains many more bug fixes and updates.
General Bug Fixes and Improvements
Animals
- Re-scaled the Bactrian Camel and adjusted its offset to correct its size
- Increased frequency of swimming and climbing for a number of animals when exploring their habitat
- Fixed animals becoming suspended in mid-air when deleting a climbing frame just before they start climbing
- Fixed animals walking through air when dismounting a climbing frame
- Fixed an issue where the Koala would not climb trees in its habitat
- Fixed Axolotl swimming above the water surface in its exhibit when performing its swim animation
- Fixed Siamangs not brachiating between connected beams correctly, allowed brachiation to occur between beams connected at a range of angles, alongside the straight angle provided when using position snap
- Fixed a few minor issues with Siamang animations while brachiating and transitioning between linked beams
- Fixed the Amur Leopard Juvenile always having its mouth open
- Fixed Amur Leopard tongue clipping through the bottom of mouth while eating
- Fixed the Siamang Juvenile being unable to use the Suspended Forager enrichment
- Fixed the Przewalski's Horse Juvenile front leg distorting when drinking
- Fixed Scimitar-Horned Oryx distorting while standing on sloped terrain
- Adjusted and improved Siamang Juvenile dirt coverage
- Added Desert biome suitability to Axolotl and Przewalski's Horse
- General Przewalski's Horse animation bug and polish fixes
Scenery
- Added community competition winner flowerpot to game - Congratulations Harper!
- Added missing 'Conservation Pack' tag to Tomato Vines
- Added tags of animals able to climb thin climbing beams to Metal Climbing Frames and Brachiation Frame blueprints. Also adjusted species tags on Thin Climbing Beams core assets
- Improved the Metal Climbing Frame's thumbnail icons to make them more visible in Siamang's research screens
- Fixed Education Stations continuing to play audio once triggered when vandalised or no longer powered
- Fixed an issue where Conservation Quarantine Large and Conservation Shop Large [Shell] blueprints would not unlock correctly after researching the staff facilities and conservation themes
Staff
- Fixed certain feeder enrichments not showing as full after being refilled
UI
- Improved accuracy of Status UI on brachiation frames, and fixed status not updating when the UI is open
- Fixed an issue where Educators thought no guests showed up to their talk
- Fixed Educators sometimes being duplicated in per species tab of education management UI
- Species tags are now sorted alphabetically in the blueprint creation UI
- Fixed animal welfare showing Navigable Climbing area at 0m² when loading a recently changed climbing frame
Stability
- Fixed a rare crash when educators finish animal talks
- Fixed a rare crash with guest vandalism
- Fixed a rare crash when moving animals from quarantine
- General stability fix
Performance
- General performance fixes
