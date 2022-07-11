1.1.0 | Update (July 11th)

Hello, this is the development team.

Thank you for playing our Early Access version.

We are pleased to announce that the maintenance associated with the ver1.1.0 update has been successfully completed.

The contents of the update are as follows

◆Launched Leaderboard

◆Add new avatar "accessories" & avatar items

・Halo on Head（accessorie）

・Antenna（accessorie）

・Post-Apocalypse Hair

・Sporty Set

◆Change in minimum number of players

Thank you for your cooperation in maintenance.

Please wait for a while as we will continue to update the site for your further enjoyment.

We have released this title as an early access version in order to build it up together with you, with your support, opinions and messages.

We hope you will continue to support us in our ongoing development.

Thank you very much for your support.