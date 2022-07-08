Behind the Frame Post-Launch Update

Hey, painters!

I come bearing updates for Behind the Frame! We’ve been tracking a ton of issues that folks have been reporting in the new update and we’ve got a bunch of fixes coming for folks. I’ve also seen a few common problems cropping up here and there that I’d like to broadcast some help for.

But I would like to relay an exceptionally large “Thank You!” from everyone at Silver Lining and Akupara Games. We have loved hearing how much everyone is enjoying the new DLC and it’s really humbling to see so many folks really with our game.

Without further ado:

New Free Content: The Jack Chapters

A new story with new paintings and a new orange cat!

For those who haven’t tuned in, The Jack Chapters are now live as a piece of free additional content for Behind the Frame. One of the first things we heard from many players when they finished the game in 2021 was how intriguing the world and story of Behind the Frame was. They wanted to know more, to explore more, to paint more and to solve more puzzles. So, now that it’s almost a year later, we’re happy to provide.

If you’ve completed the game and have your save file, you can jump into this new content immediately after making sure you’ve updated to the latest version!

As an aside, we’ve also brought Behind the Frame to two new platforms in the Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4, so if you’re looking to re-experience the game on console, feel free to find us on either of those storefronts.

Behind the Frame Bug Fixes:

Some save data corruption points have been resolved. If you have corrupted save data and would like a replacement save, please check out the FAQ below!

The DLC button itself has been made more prominent

A multitude of minor bug fixes affecting niche scenarios.

Common Problems for the DLC

I’ve also been reading some of the common problems that have cropped up since we launched the DLC. I just wanted to help make sure folks can play, so here are some answers to Frequently Asked Questions:

Where can I access the new DLC content?

If you have the game updated and have completed all chapters of the base game, a small placard with the name “Jack” will populate under the left side of the screen. Hit that to access the new content!

What if I no longer have a completed save of the base game?

I have one for you here!

On Windows, you can find your Behind the Frame folder in this location: %AppData\LocalLow\Silver Lining Studio\Behind the Frame

What if I’m getting weird issues on the cutscenes?

We sometimes hear that the cutscenes aren’t triggering correctly for some players. A quick fix to this problem (especially on the Steam Deck) is to change the video codec in the settings menu. Changing from H.264 to VP8 tends to solve this.

If there are any other questions or concerns, please feel free to leave a comment down below and I’ll be excited to see more.