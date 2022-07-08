Weekly Update [9083948] [1.1.1-394eec51]

This week bring a big change to the draft's village utility. After level 1 ascension, the utility available in the village is now free to use, but can only be used once. This will make the early game less random and also make the mid game slightly harder.

Here is the full changelog.

New Features

New Food Building: Bee Farm.

New Ascension Level: Different Village abilities.

New Ascension Level: Danger Frequency.

Danger becomes harder after the 3rd event.

Flood now prevents you from building instead of destroying building.

Update some tribes with the new research.

New page in compendium to show biomes.

Balance Changes

Rebalance the available researches in biomes.

Remove construction cost from Fishery.

Remove construction cost from Woodcutter Hut.

Reduce turns for Rotting Wood from 5 to 3.

Reduce turns for Rotting Food from 5 to 3.

Reduce the amount of food gained by Hunter Hut from 15 to 12.

Reduce the amount of tools available to Abandoned Tools.

Increase the amount of Wood in Shipwreck location.

Reduce the number of uses in Herbs location.

Reduce the number of uses in Oasis location.

UI/UX Changes