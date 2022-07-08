Survisland 2.0 Tech Demo 2 Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

After over half a year's development, we've restored multiple core game systems to the multiplayer version. Now we have the second tech-demo coming. Right click Survisland in your steam Library, open Properties window and select the BETAS panel. Enter the beta access code: 2022techdemo. Then select the beta version: alpha_multiplayer_test - Survisland 2.0 Tech Demo, you'll be able to test this version.

Next we'll introduce the main changes from the last tech demo:

Brand new Crafting System:

We've redesigned the crafting system according to feedbacks on previous two versions. We've removed most sophisticated operations and kept the essence of both previous systems to continue our unique and hardcore game experience.

Crafting Nodes from the first version will return, the recipe list and the idea of working space from the second version will also be preserved. In this beta version, all recipes will be available to players (some are not finished though). But they will be combined with a newly designed skills system to progressively unlock recipes according to your character's skill levels.

Focus your camera on ground or a workbench then press T to open recipes list, only the recipes that can be crafted in current working space will be shown. Like the stone workbench can only be crafted on ground, it'll not be shown on a workbench, and most flint tools can only be made on workbenches:



After selected a recipe, its details will be shown to the right. It contains the products of this recipe, resources and crafting techniques it requires:



Click Confirm to put this recipe in working space, and your can then start to craft this recipe:



Recipes can be finished with two major steps, first you'll need to gather all the required resources and put them inside the recipe. You'll see what you need to get when focused on the recipe.



Some recipes don't require a specific item, but some basic materials like fiber, stone, wood etc. You'll see the requirement's name in yellow when they are requiring this kind of resources. You'll be able to put anything that contains the required material into the recipe.

When the resources are ready, you'll enter the next step: Node Crafting. Crafting nodes will be shown in the working space when you focus on the recipe, carrying a proper tool in your hands and focus on the node you want to craft to perform different Crafting Techniques.



Complex recipes have multiple crafting stages, and finishing each stage will give you a visual feedback:



Throwing Weapons:



All weapons and most tools can be thrown to attack animals or other players. Press R when holding a weapon in your right hand to enter throwing mode, then click left mouse button to throw it. Throwing weapons can be hard to hit the target, but when they do, they'll deal a great amount of damage.



Gathering and Mining Natural Resources:

In this version, we've restored the ability for players to cut down trees, bushes and mine rocks directly in the scenery. You'll get most resources for surviving and crafting.



Metabolism System

We've restored and simplified the old metabolism system from previous versions.



Upgrades of Combat System:

Defending: we've made new blocking animations with differnce push back distances to fit the needs.



Deflecting: we've optimized the timing for deflecting your opponent's attacks



Terra-forming System:

In this version there are some tools can be used to change the terrain height or plow the soil for crop planting. Shovels can dig, raise or flatten soil and sand areas, but cannot work on stone areas. Pickaxes can dig on stone areas but cannot work on soil and sand areas. Press F when carrying a proper tool to enter terraform mode.



Localization:

In this version we've restored the localization system, but only Chinese and English are available for now.

We'll continue to restore old game systems and add new ones in the future, thank all of you for the supports!