Since the ruler update, I apparently broke that the regular hand stabilizer only activates correctly after you turned on the ruler before. My bad! Fixed now. I also amended the previous post with the other changes that are included in the update, such as being able to instantly toggle the projection by clicking the thumbstick, and the projector alpha always being visible. Check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1608400/view/3362515187836173556