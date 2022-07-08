Update 1.05v

Add two modes to play

1- Demolition Mode : This Game Mode addon is similar to that of Counter Strike’s Demolition Mode where one of the teams (Terrorist) have to plant a bomb in one of the plant zones and the other team (Counter-Terrorist)

have to prevent them or defuse the bomb if it has been planted. The terrorist team’s mission is to plant the bomb and defend it until detonation engages.

2-Elimination Mode : Where two teams have to kill every member of the enemy team (players can’t re-spawn until the round is finished) in order to win.

The team that reaches the maximum number of rounds wins will be the winner of the game. Dead players can spectate their teammates that are still alive.