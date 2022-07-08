 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SWAT update for 8 July 2022

Update 1.05v

Share · View all patches · Build 9083808 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add two modes to play

1- Demolition Mode : This Game Mode addon is similar to that of Counter Strike’s Demolition Mode where one of the teams (Terrorist) have to plant a bomb in one of the plant zones and the other team (Counter-Terrorist)
have to prevent them or defuse the bomb if it has been planted. The terrorist team’s mission is to plant the bomb and defend it until detonation engages.

2-Elimination Mode : Where two teams have to kill every member of the enemy team (players can’t re-spawn until the round is finished) in order to win.
The team that reaches the maximum number of rounds wins will be the winner of the game. Dead players can spectate their teammates that are still alive.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1740141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link