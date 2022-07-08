TIPS for the Game Vol.01

In this section, we will explain as much as we can about the behavior of the game on an irregular basis.

In this first installment, I would like to talk about the "ease of escaping from enemies".

In this game, there are a number of parameters that determine the "ease of escaping from enemies", and among them, there is one that may come as a surprise to some people.

That is "the difficulty of treasure chests". Simply put, it is generally more difficult to escape from monsters guarding difficult treasures in deeper levels, even under the same conditions.

If the scenario author feels that escaping is too difficult or too easy in a scenario, he or she can change the relevant section and adjust it independently of the enemy's abilities.

For 6-men parties within about 10 Lv, it would be about 8-10.

On the other hand, for a 6-men party of several hundred lvl, it would be about Lv/10

For a 6-men party of several tens of thousands of levels, you should consider about Lv/65.

So, enjoy the next issue.