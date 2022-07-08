V1.01 Patch Notes

Version 1.01 brings a huge haul of UI/UX upgrades, fixes, adjustments to balance/economy, and some graphical updates as well! Thanks for hanging in there as we develop and test these updates to make the process as seamless as possible for both your in progress saves and your name games.

We’re happy to announce that your Bond relationships with the main character matter more. Every possible pairing now triggers a special cutscene in the “good” epilogue between just your hero and that character, and each one is different. There is even a consideration for a situation in which you did not pair the hero with anyone. As a follow up to this change, a very difficult decision was made to remove the “bad ending” from the game. The reasoning here is several fold - it presents a disjointed story continuity, especially in regards to the future, is kind of depressing, it cannot involve multiple outcomes based on how the main character’s Bond relationship as the good ending now does, and the way to trigger it is not an impactful or meaningful gameplay mechanic. We hope the new epilogues more than make up for it!

We were not able to implement and properly test the new "Endurance" game mode for this patch. We will include the feature in Version 1.02, along with Lunatic difficulty.

Highlights

Item attack type resistance fixes, artifact evasion formula fixes and improvements

Changes to a key late game cutscene depending on the Relationship status of the Hero to better reflect the reactions and feelings of the in-game events

Each “Bond” relationship with the main character now has a special cutscene after the ending credits of the game to properly wrap up that part of the Epilogue. There is also one in case the Hero did not Bond with anyone.

“Bad Ending” entirely removed, see reasons above

Many bug fixes and balance changes, details below

Art/Graphics

Narima’s Blademaster class now has a brand new unique sprite - existing saves can class change into it

All of Jules’ class sprite graphics are unique to him

Sybil and Abigayle’s classes now display their proper hair color

Corrected a minor HP redraw glitch

UI/UX

You now have the option to move squads already deployed during Deploy Phase

Additional info is now available when hovering over enemy or ally squads on the tactical map

In most cases, removed cursor restrictions while making selections for move, attack, or other targeting

Small squad preview window will appear during more operations

When map healing, full HP bars will be greyed out

You can now toggle on/off Permadeath in the System Options

Tech tree: The "Locked" graphic persists for any tech that is currently not available, affecting techs with prerequisites and the "Capstone" techs

General Changes/Fixes

Having a squad be completely defeated now continues to count against your deploy limit

Fixed an issue where damage reduction for [damage type] from artifacts wasn’t working

Fixed: Exemplar damage reduction rate corrected from 75% to 50% (as description states)

Fixed: St. Teresa’s Tiara strength and magic modifiers now count as item stats rather than base stats

Fixed a rare crash associated with viewing the tutorial before chapter 2 base.

Fixed: Crash associated clicking on the scrollbar activation area in Reserves window when the window has exactly 11 rows of units

Fixed: Field Marshal and Barek Tor Savagery are now correctly flagged as Leader traits.

Fixed: The trait “Hand of Zanatus” now correctly prevents enemies from surrendering

Fixed: Final boss additional HP adjustment and achievement unlock not functioning for some players on Warlord

Fixed an issue in Chapter 12 with 2 tiles that overlap with enemy reinforcements

Added a dialogue in Chapter 15 from Imperial soldiers to better convey the narrative and stage challenge

If you defeat all enemies in Chapter 12, you automatically succeed all challenge missions

(spoiler) in chapter 29 can no longer fly.

Increased visual distinction between the Ranger and Skirmisher tactical map sprites

Fixed cannons showing their Jammed animation in a few instances where the enemy was simply out of range.

Removed "Hire Barek Tor Mercenary" Challenge mission on Chapter 8

Fixed Phalanx trait and associated tech not working correctly

Fixed: “Surround” mechanic now correctly triggers starting at two adjacent enemies. Morale malus has been slightly reduced to compensate.

Day/Night cycle and Weather fixed to actually function

Various updates to tutorial

Various typo fixes

Gameplay/Balance

Artifacts/Items

Fixed [damage type] reduction not working on artifacts. Landis's Mirage, Hulking Pavise, Aldor's Tower Shield mitigation reduced given functionality fix

Fixed: St. Teresa’s Bulwark’s damage reduction will now correctly apply to the front row rather than everyone but the front row.

Evasion% granted from artifacts now confers a separate chance for an attack to be adjusted to a Glancing Blow or Dodge outright regardless of the SKL and terrain disadvantage. Evasion numbers on artifacts have been reduced to compensate

+Hit% granted by artifacts now confers a bonus chance to entirely overcome enemy skill gaps and terrain advantages.

Iblis Family Signet can no longer drop randomly or be sold in shops, and its unique effect only applies once per army.

Added "Cloak of Cunning" which greatly reduces a squad's chance to be critically hit

Blood Staff HP reduction toned down from 80 to 50

Dragonslayer (the Artifact) now stacks with Dragonslayer (the Trait)

Temporal modulator can now be triggered only a max of three times per Player Phase

Everlasting Potion now suffers from the effects of healing fatigue (gets weaker with repeated uses within the same round)

Repeated purchases of Arena Token in Chapter 30's Home Base shop will increase in cost by 1.25x per purchase

Conscripts/Mercenaries

Spellweaver Tier 1 tech has been replaced by “Apprentice Training”, which will grant a permanent slot to hire Apprentices.

Light affinity now affects the starting LDR roll of mercenaries and conscripts.

Bonus levels added by Professionalism and Standing Army are now considered “homegrown” levels for the purpose of calculating stat growth

Several Unique mercenaries have been altered:

Clarimonde - HP, Str, mag, SKL modifiers have been slightly reduced. Field Marshal trait replaced with Beacon and Arcane Barrier. Rarity and cost reduced.

Renalyn - reduced STR and SKL mods

Domak - reduced SKL mods

Klok - reduced MAG mod

Other mercenaries have had their rarity and cost adjusted according to their overall ability, but have not had any other parameter changes.

XP/growth

Experience gained for combats where no enemies are killed has been marginally increased

Experience gained in combats versus lower level enemies has been decreased

You can now change the Affinity of story characters and unique Mercenaries

Combat experience gain bottom cap has been reduced to 1-per-combat (down from 1-per-kill)

Experience modifiers are calculated before caps are applied

Corrected an error where some Tier 1 conscript growths for some stats were slightly lower than intended (medic: mag, fighter: skl, bowman: skl). These have been updated and they are now identical to the T2 and T3s from the same Archetype, as intended.

Homegrown stat growth bonus slightly reduced (for future playthroughs)

A few story characters have had their stats adjusted (for future playthroughs)

Sybil starting LDR increased to 45

Diana STR growth has been reduced, and her SKL growth has been improved

Beatrix MAG growth has been reduced

Kuroda's Affinity changed to Dark (retroactive)

Stat mods Proof of Merit reduce from +20% to +15% (retroactively)

Medal of Valor now grants +2 LDR under 50 LDR, remains +1 from 50 to 70, and can no longer be used to raise LDR beyond 70

Affinities

str/-skl malus for Water affinity has been reduced slightly (retroactively)

Dark affinity now has a minor -HP malus (retroactively)

Affinity situational bonus no longer confers chance to crit or dodge. Instead, it confers a small bonus to damage and resistance while active. This should reduce the amount of variance in interactions.

Traits

Overpower has been reworked. Now applies a modifier to morale lost from the target(s) taking damage based on strength rather than direct destruction on every target hit regardless of damage. (Note: the most extreme interactions from this trait reduced to about a third of what they were before, but it should still be possible to take significant chunks of morale off any enemies falls)

Hit and Run (Light cavalry innate) now confers evasiveness bonus while on open terrain OR attacking (rather than on open terrain AND attacking)

Lithe Assault Reworked: Bonuses to Hit confer a partial bonus to critical chance. (Note: The trait should be harder to trigger versus things already capable of dodging you, but easier otherwise.)

Classes

Narima now begins as the unique Blademaster class, a versatile Light Infantry type with both a bow, and a sword double-attack

Armor value for the final boss increased significantly

Ranger crossbow attack has been improved to defeat cover a bit better

Siege Cannon Threat Rating has been greatly reduced

Fire mages should no longer target empty rows in any circumstance

Priestess, Swordfighter, Hopsitaller, Acolyte, and Siren can now class up into Gunner and Siege Cannon when tech is unlocked

Hospitaller can now also class up into Templar

Hospitaller can now class up into Dragoon when tech is unlocked

Magician, Support, and Dragon Archetypes have now been correctly assigned as blockers for melee (including stealth attacks)

Templar MAG requirement increased from 50 to 56

Swordmaster SKL requirement increase from 50 to 60

General Ragavi’s starting LDR decreased to 74

Diana’s “Titan” form now cancels Flying squad movement

Diana’s “Titan” form can now directly attack from ground to walls

The 25% damage reduction from Archery attacks of the Knight has been extended to the Cavalier.

Knight’s attack has been given a small amount of splash damage. If used in conjunction with Cavalry Charge, the splash damage can also inflict shock.

Class bonuses for HP and STR increased for Zweihander, Champion, Centurion, Knight

Heavy and Light Infantry classes now gain a bit more armor per level (retroactively) and have slightly better per class bonuses

Damage scaling decreased on the attacks for all dragons, Fire Mage, Ice Mage, Lightning Mage

Double Attack (Sword Master/Champion/Blademaster) has had damage scale reduced slightly

Polearm’s innate Phalanx trait improved, but now only affects adjacent in the same row

Heavy classes from the "Fighter" group of classes increase base MAG and MAG growth

Other

Final Boss map/tile-based attacks now do far more damage to player

Several Map Objectives have had their Faction XP gain reduced

Starting from Chapter 24 and on, the enemy team now has every available firearms tech unlocked

You now have 4 more turns to let Chapter 12 play out before it automatically ends

Short term Roadmap

New Game Mode: Endurance - train up your weaker squads

New Game Mode: Post game extra difficult final boss fight

New, highest difficulty, "Lunatic", with hardest possible options locked in, crueler AI and enforced Ironman save rules

Additional artifacts

Main character will get more customization options from game start questions

Far more robust interaction between Affinity and Weather and Day/Night

Renaming Squads

Renaming Units

Major UI/UX pass for reducing clicks, drag and drop, and more

Replayable past missions

Long term Roadmap

Translation to French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean

Porting SoW1 to Nintendo Switch, macOS, Linux

New DLC campaign (Planned, long term goal, no specifics yet)

Additional character classes

SoW2

Thank you to everyone for following and supporting our game, we want you to know it doesn't go unnoticed, and certainly pushes us to make this game and future games everything they deserve to be!