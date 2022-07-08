Patch Version: 7.7.2022 & Getting Back on Track!

A few notes on this patch.

Due to my unfortunate crash and losing my progress, I was set back a bit.

Buuuut, after reviewing some older code and looking at my backups, as luck would have it, there was a backup that still had a good chunk of the other updates, before the meta-progression!

So for this update, you'll have some of the goodies that were in the Meta-Progression update, just not the Meta-Progression itself. But this is great for the main branch, as it means I can fix a really annoying bug!

[ 7.7.2022.1 ]

This is more-so a repeat of the CHANGE LIST, WATCHTOWERS, and the TUTORIAL sections of the META-PROGRESSION update.

:::::: GAMEPLAY ::::::

The ESC key now functions in closing the various menus. If all of the menus are closed in the game, then this will open the usual options menu.

The Castle recipe has been changed and no longer includes the Barracks as one of the components. Players were often getting confused when they saw the Barracks as a component, and ended up placing it down thinking they had to put the other cards onto it.

recipe has been changed and no longer includes the as one of the components. Players were often getting confused when they saw the as a component, and ended up placing it down thinking they had to put the other cards onto it. The blinking red icon didn't work for everyone, so I opted to just put a blinking X over the Worker if they can't work on a certain building.

if they can't work on a certain building. You can now take screenshots using the overlay! As well as the screenshot shortcut.

When you mouse over the combine button, it now shows which card you are about to make.

The Rock resource node was shortened so that it didn't look like the Flyers would attack/run into it.

resource node was shortened so that it didn't look like the would attack/run into it. The Flyers now fly higher. This may cause issues for some who liked to hit multiple air AND ground targets.

now fly higher. This may cause issues for some who liked to hit multiple air AND ground targets. The Barracks has been given the smaller flag to help show that the Flyers won't touch it.

has been given the smaller flag to help show that the won't touch it. The Castle and the Watchtower have been made taller to match the new height of the Flyers .

and the have been made taller to match the new height of the . The Watchtower now has the Snipe ability. So long as it has archers inside, it can shoot!

:::::: BUGS ::::::

I fixed a visual bug where the damage that spawned from monsters taking damage was too low from the ground.

I fixed a bug where some recipes didn't reset after picking up and setting a card.

I fixed a bug where some recipes didn't reset after changing saves.

And so, with all that said, and as usual!

if you want to share feedback, find bugs, or have thoughts on the game, you can:

Message me on the Steam Community Forums for the game,

Message me on the Itch.io Community Forums for the game.

or:​

I look forward to seeing more people join the community and share their thoughts!

I am still improving the game on top of the base I have, with the game currently being in a finished and beatable state! But I enjoy working on it and solving the issues with UX, so why not improve the game more?!

Until next time,