 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Friki update for 8 July 2022

Investigation and Gameplay Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9083498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we're working on improving some areas of the investigation including UI, a new task and improvements to a variety of other aspects!

Most noticeably the top three tablet apps have been merged into a single "case" app. Being styled as an investigative board, progress on the investigation, evidence, and questions can be viewed all within the same screen.

A new task has been added that involves finding pieces and reassembling a torn apart toy, and returning it to the spirit of the victim!

Tasks such as favorite & bad habit object now require an additional step similar to the new task. Other tasks have gotten updates visually such as the TV task now displaying a clue on screen of what to look for next!

Progress continues on the ritual and multiplayer improvements. But for now, that is all. See you next update!

Full patch notes:

  • Added new task: Assemble Toy
  • Added jump & land noises
  • Added additional task "step" for favorite and bad habit object tasks
  • Added TV clue images for digital display task
  • Added occasional plane that may fly by in Litchfield
  • Added door disappear effects
  • Added smooth transition for interacting with safe task
  • Improved investigation & analysis UI, moved case & evidence into investigation app
  • Improved video, camera, HP monitor, help, evidence, and case UI
  • Improved camera movement
  • Improved task location multiplayer replication
  • Improved character presets
  • Improved character idle stance and animations
  • Fixed character presets not saving
  • Fixed HP monitor not displaying correct player names in multiplayer
  • Fixed various texture inconsistencies in maps
  • Fixed utility box sometimes not toggling power on/off
  • Fixed power being enabled at the start of an investigation
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link