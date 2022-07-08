Investigation and Gameplay Improvements

This week we're working on improving some areas of the investigation including UI, a new task and improvements to a variety of other aspects!
Most noticeably the top three tablet apps have been merged into a single "case" app. Being styled as an investigative board, progress on the investigation, evidence, and questions can be viewed all within the same screen.
A new task has been added that involves finding pieces and reassembling a torn apart toy, and returning it to the spirit of the victim!
Tasks such as favorite & bad habit object now require an additional step similar to the new task. Other tasks have gotten updates visually such as the TV task now displaying a clue on screen of what to look for next!
Progress continues on the ritual and multiplayer improvements. But for now, that is all. See you next update!
Full patch notes:
- Added new task: Assemble Toy
- Added jump & land noises
- Added additional task "step" for favorite and bad habit object tasks
- Added TV clue images for digital display task
- Added occasional plane that may fly by in Litchfield
- Added door disappear effects
- Added smooth transition for interacting with safe task
- Improved investigation & analysis UI, moved case & evidence into investigation app
- Improved video, camera, HP monitor, help, evidence, and case UI
- Improved camera movement
- Improved task location multiplayer replication
- Improved character presets
- Improved character idle stance and animations
- Fixed character presets not saving
- Fixed HP monitor not displaying correct player names in multiplayer
- Fixed various texture inconsistencies in maps
- Fixed utility box sometimes not toggling power on/off
- Fixed power being enabled at the start of an investigation
Changed files in this update