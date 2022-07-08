Investigation and Gameplay Improvements

This week we're working on improving some areas of the investigation including UI, a new task and improvements to a variety of other aspects!

Most noticeably the top three tablet apps have been merged into a single "case" app. Being styled as an investigative board, progress on the investigation, evidence, and questions can be viewed all within the same screen.

A new task has been added that involves finding pieces and reassembling a torn apart toy, and returning it to the spirit of the victim!

Tasks such as favorite & bad habit object now require an additional step similar to the new task. Other tasks have gotten updates visually such as the TV task now displaying a clue on screen of what to look for next!

Progress continues on the ritual and multiplayer improvements. But for now, that is all. See you next update!

Full patch notes: