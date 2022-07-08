Simulacrum Patch 1.1
"Poyo Patch"
A 🧌 emoji has been placed next to some of the changes.
🧌-Weapon info screen
🧌-General info screen
These screens are accessed on the Act Select screen, and contain info about weapons and gameplay that is difficult to communicate otherwise.
-A few names added to the credits
-Demon Man Deluxe button added to the main menu
-Slicers are now less likely to ram into you at ~0.9c and instantly kill you
-It is slightly easier to throw enemies out of bounds and kill them
🧌-Death sound is now affected by audio settings
-3-2 is a bit nicer
