Simulacrum update for 8 July 2022

Simulacrum Patch 1.1

Build 9083420 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Simulacrum Patch 1.1
"Poyo Patch"

A 🧌 emoji has been placed next to some of the changes.

🧌-Weapon info screen
🧌-General info screen

These screens are accessed on the Act Select screen, and contain info about weapons and gameplay that is difficult to communicate otherwise.

-A few names added to the credits
-Demon Man Deluxe button added to the main menu
-Slicers are now less likely to ram into you at ~0.9c and instantly kill you
-It is slightly easier to throw enemies out of bounds and kill them
🧌-Death sound is now affected by audio settings
-3-2 is a bit nicer

