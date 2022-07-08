Simulacrum Patch 1.1

"Poyo Patch"

A 🧌 emoji has been placed next to some of the changes.

🧌-Weapon info screen

🧌-General info screen

These screens are accessed on the Act Select screen, and contain info about weapons and gameplay that is difficult to communicate otherwise.

-A few names added to the credits

-Demon Man Deluxe button added to the main menu

-Slicers are now less likely to ram into you at ~0.9c and instantly kill you

-It is slightly easier to throw enemies out of bounds and kill them

🧌-Death sound is now affected by audio settings

-3-2 is a bit nicer