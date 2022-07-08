Multiplayer Closed Alpha Recruiting Begins Today!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

It’s finally official!

Starting today, we will begin recruiting Early access players to participate in My Time at Sandrock Closed-Alpha Multiplayer Playtest.



For technical reasons, we will only be conducting the test on Steam this time. Other platforms should follow soon after.

As an Early Access player, you'll have a chance to receive 2 test keys and participate in the multiplayer testing next month.

Moreover, by joining our Discord, players with access will receive 2 additional keys (more details on how to get keys will be announced later) to experience My Time at Sandrock Multiplayer Closed-Alpha with your friends before the official multiplayer campaign launch in Early Access!

Notice: only players with the base game and testing key will have access to the Closed-Alpha, the testing keys will be revoked once the test ends.

Are you ready? Please check the details below to apply!

Qualification: Steam users who have played more than 20 hours of Sandrock and have reviewed the game on Steam (honest reviews please!)

Test scope: multiplayer function, gameplay, and server pressure testing

Number of testers required: 4000

Application Period: From now to - July 21, 2022, 2AM PT/5AM ET/9AM UTC

First come, first serve! Once 4000 testers are selected, the recruitment process will stop immediately. If we end up not getting 4000 testers by the end, we will continue with the number of testers we have at that time

Keys will be sent out on July 23, 2022.

Multiplayer Playtest Date: August 8 - August 15, 2022

Two Ways to sign up for the multiplayer testing:

Fill out the form below, with your early access hours and attach a screenshot/link to your review. Please be honest in your review! Whether it’s positive or negative, it won’t affect the qualification process.

If you don't have enough gameplay hours or simply forgot to submit the survey in time, don't worry! You can always join our Discord and ask players who got spare keys to share with you!

In addition to receiving 2 test keys, players with multiplayer test access will receive 2 additional keys if they join our Discord server. Therefore we would recommend you to join our Discord server as well and ask for spare keys from others!

Note

This Closed-Alpha Multiplayer testing will be available from August 8th to 15th for all players who have test keys and base game.

The keys will be distributed on July 23rd and all keys will be deactivated after the end of the Closed-Alpha test.

Only players with the base game on Steam will be able to access the Closed-Alpha this time.

will be able to access the Closed-Alpha this time. We plan to open multiplayer servers in both Europe and North America this time around. Please be aware that players outside of these regions may experience latency issues.

The Closed-Alpha multiplayer version may have bugs, crashes, and many other issues. Please report it on our dedicated Discord channel when you find it, thanks!

Because this is a pressure test, we may experience unexpected server maintenance during the Closed-Alpha period.

Player progress in Closed-Alpha will not carry over to future playtests and the full game.

On top of the 2 keys that players will receive in the email, we plan to grant 2 additional keys to these players if they join our Discord server. Please check your email once it arrives to find out how to claim these keys later!

As a Closed-Alpha test, all test players will have to follow the NDA guidelines detailed in the email. By activating multiplayer keys players will automatically agree to the NDA. Players will be able to install and try out multiplayer on your device and therefore have access to sensitive content in Sandrock, including character content and dialogue, plot, game mechanics, etc. The content you will play should not be public and must keep private for a certain period of time. However, we welcome you to share and talk about this content in multiplayer channels (require access) within our Discord server.

Don't forget to join the Pathea Games Discord server now and we'll invite testers to the designated channels as soon as the keys are sent out! The Closed-Alpha testing channel is the place where you can discuss your experience with others, find your teammates, and participate in the party and events we are organizing!

If you’re unable to participate this time, don't worry! We plan to host another multiplayer playtest round in the near future so stay tuned.

Big thanks to everyone for patiently waiting and showing us your love and support! Let's make Sandrock a better town!

