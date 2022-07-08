Punch Planet - Version 0.7.5

Version 0.7.5 is now released!



This patch brings balance adjustments, animation improvements, new game features and more.

Read the full detail changelog here

Training Mode

Can now specify reversal actions separately for hit and block stun, will give more control over testing specific situations.

Can now specify reversal actions for air resets, allowing support for testing this game situation more easily. Had to make some changes to how the resets worked but they should functionally work the same.

Added new block setting "First_Random", which will block the first hit and then have a random chance to block any followups. Not super useful but it should allow players to work on their hit confirms after a block.

When set to auto block, training dummies will now block correctly after an air reset (similar to stun / wakeup). Previously they would never block.

Added new display option for "Frame Advantage" and decoupled it from the "Attack Info" display, players can now show the frame advantage flyup without needing the attack info display visible.

UI

Added "PUNISH" flyout when characters are hit during their recovery frames, should help players identify when they have landed uncontestable hits or when they could have blocked.

Graphics

Switched game rendering to a three-camera setup (foreground/midground/background) from of two-camera (foreground+midground/background) and improved how it handles with layer overlap.

Added support for specifying which layer the depth of field applies to, some stages that are considered "in-door" (Black Market, Training) will have smoother DOF blending between the foreground and background, while "out-door" stages will stick with background-only blurring.

Added support for additional bloom channels on the midground and background cameras on a per-stage basis when depth of field is enabled. DOF kind of drowns out the bloom the more it blurs, wanted to add a way to bring it out more.

Added subtle film grain and vignette post processing effects.

Rewired (Input Middleware)

Updated to latest version and adjusted mappings, should work the same support-wise and fix the scrolling down issue that could sometimes happen.

Optimizations

Game is faster.

All characters have had their grounded hit, grounded block, ATC, taunt and match (select / win) animations updated, should look smoother and more visually distinct than before.

Audio

Updated audio SFX for all characters' forward and backward dashes, updated wall bounce SFX, updated some characters' taunt / select / win VO.

ATC

Stardardized all attacks to cause the same amount of hit freeze when performing a successful ATC (parry). Previously, attacks would freeze for different amounts of frames based on the strength (light, med, heavy, etc), now freezes for a standard 14 frames regardless of the strength. This should make the parry situation more pronounced and consistent timing wise, and give the defender more time to visually confirm than before (most attacks freeze for longer than before).

Updated ATC visuals:

Characters' animations on use and on whiff have been updated

On hit, clone now plays the correct hit animation (previously used a static hit animation regardless of the attack)

Updated hit spark FX

Defender now renders in front

Camera now zooms in slightly

Against airborne attacks, defending character will now recover 6 frames faster than against grounded attacks. This should allow ATC to be more effective against jump in attacks.

JTC

Dash version no longer requires neutral input.

Supers

Adjusted camera zooms, reduced letterbox size.

Normal Throws

Added camera zooms.

Push Back

Added support for specifying push back frames (duration) on a per-move basis, should allow more control over slower attacks and how they apply their push back. Previously set to 10 frames for all attacks, now ranges from 12 frames for light attacks to 16 frames for heavy attacks. Along with the animation updates this will help improve grounded hits a lot.

Added support for scaling counter push back that gets applied to the attacking character in the corner. Attacks can now adjust how much they themselves get pushed back when they land against an opponent in the corner.

Counter push back in the corner is now only applied to the attacker if they are in the same airborne / grounded state as the attack they hit with. For instance, if an attacker jumps in on an opponent in the corner, the counter push will only apply while they are still airborne, once they hit the ground they will stop moving backwards. This should improve positioning after landing attacks in the corner and allow better followups without having to walk forward.

Variable DTC Advantage

Added support for adjusting DTC frame advantage on a per-move basis, allows attacks to offset their advantage when DTC'd on hit, counter-hit, and block. When adjusting DTC advantage it would always require adjusting another aspect of the move (generally stun value or recovery frames) which isn't always ideal or possible. In this case, we can now slightly adjust the DTC value specifically (1 or 2 frames max) without having to change other aspects of the move. Nothing currently uses it but we have the powa.

Hit Stop

Added "Beefy" hit stop values for heavy and airborne attacks (previously had a Special_Beefy only), went through all characters' attacks and applied it to necessary ones.

Decreased hit stop across the board, generally by one frame (special beefy went up):

Light decreased from 6 to 5

Medium decreased from 7 to 6

Heavy decreased from 8 to 7

Heavy_Beefy added at 8

Airborne decreased from 8 to 7

Airborne_Beefy added at 8

Special decreased from 10 to 9

Special_Beefy increased from 10 to 11

Projectile decreased from 10 to 9

Super decreased from 16 to 14

Note: projectile hit stop decrease will affect combos for characters that have them

Hit Shake

Adjusted the shake that gets applied to characters when they are hit.

Input

Leniency

Increased Parry -> Neutral leniency from 6 to 14, with the increased parry timing needed more time to catch button presses.

Sequences

DP (623)

Now sorts ahead of QCF moves on the same button. No characters are affected by this (no overlaps) but if a character had a DP+P and QCF+P, and input 6236+P they would now get a DP instead of QCF.

Sequence is now nullified if ending in Any_Up or Any_Backward

Decreased frames allowed between Forward and Down from 9 to 8

Decreased frames allowed between Down and Down-Forward from 9 to 8

QCBx2 Super (214214)

Fixed input issue that could cause this move to come out accidentally

QCF / QCB Air

Added air versions of QCF and QCB

Has more leniency on the end of the sequence to allow easier instant-air specials

Charge Frames

Decreased frames required for charge moves from 40 to 38

Roy

Cr.LP: Decreased hit stun and advantage

St.MP: Increased active frames, increased recovery frames, increased hit stun / advantage, decreased block stun / advantage, adjusted St.HP cancel window (no longer true-block string)

Cr.MP: Now forces stand on block, now considered standing during followthrough and recovery frames

Cr.HP: Added additional hurt box on front leg, increased block stun / advantage

Gunshot.M: Decreased startup frames, decreased corner push back scale, decreased hit stun / advantage

Gunshot.EX: Decreased corner push back scale

Headbutt.M: Increased startup frames

Cid

St.LK: Increased hit stun / advantage, now chains into St.MP on regular hit

St.MP.Fast: Updated animation, increased followthrough frames, increased hit stun / advantage, decreased block stun / advantage

St.MP.Charged: Increased hit stun / advantage

Tyara

BYB.All: Adjusted camera zoom

BYB.EX: Extended hit box range

Shield.Hold: Updated animation

FlyingGoddess.All: Added camera zoom

WarDance.Super: Added camera zoom

MeteorGoddess.Super: Adjusted camera zoom

Dog

JTC: Updated animation

Jp.LP: Updated animation

Jp.MP: Updated animation

Jp.HP: Updated animation

Jp.HK: Updated animation

PinWheel->Grab: Added camera zoom

PinWheel.EX->ComboGrab: Added camera zoom

Agent G

Cr.HK: Now super cancellable, decreased push back on hit

Maxx

Fwd.HP.Charged: Increased juggle remove value

Buff-U.All: Adjusted DTC timing

GAP.All: Adjusted camera zoom

HornyToad.All: Decreased knockdown frames

ARN-01D

Cr.LK: Extended hit box range

SquatKicks.All: Extended hit box range

Jp.HP: Adjusted falling physics, increased landing frames

Gat

Jump-Cancels: Can now jump-cancel into neutral and backwards jumps

Airborne-Normals: Now move slightly forward on use, decreased corner push back on juggle

Jp.LP: Now chainable into Coffin Kicks

Jp.LK: Now chainable into Coffin Kicks

Cr.MK: Updated animation

Levitate.All: Now uses QCF_Air input

Levitate.EX: Increased cancel window into another EX.Levitate

PrismCell.All: Adjusted camera zoom, added shake on hit

Read the full detail changelog here.