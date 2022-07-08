Arsilon Update Alpha 4

Added shooting. The suit became equipped with a built-in blaster.

Added enemies.

Added loot from enemies - energy elements and a run accelerator.

The external and internal appearance of the hero's spaceship has been updated.

Added functionality and animations to the spaceship.

Added interaction with air temperature. The weather now affects the character's health.

Added significant first-person camera zoom.

Added more detailed information about the state of the character in the first person mode (time, number of kills, maximum health, energy, etc.)

Created a menu for the graphic settings of the game.

Help menu created.