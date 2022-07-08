Patch Notes ea v0.4.0

EA Release - 0.4.0 Notes
Developer Notes
Another quick update. Added some tweaks to the player controller settings in hopes of eliminating the jittery movement that comes up sometimes. I mostly experience it after loading certain saved games that I have.
Mace and dagger ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Mace ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
New - Dagger ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.
Fixed - The tooltip window will only display when you hover the mouse over the ability, item, etc again. Sorry about that. Was experimenting.
Informational - Added some tweaks to eliminate the jittery movement that comes up sometimes.
