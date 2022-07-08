 Skip to content

Legendary Journeys update for 8 July 2022

Patch Notes ea v0.4.0

Build 9082545

Developer Notes
Another quick update. Added some tweaks to the player controller settings in hopes of eliminating the jittery movement that comes up sometimes. I mostly experience it after loading certain saved games that I have.
Mace and dagger ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.

  • New - Mace ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.

  • New - Dagger ability manuals now use the spell tome dialog system.

  • Fixed - The tooltip window will only display when you hover the mouse over the ability, item, etc again. Sorry about that. Was experimenting.

  • Informational - Added some tweaks to eliminate the jittery movement that comes up sometimes.

