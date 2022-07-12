Synth Riders Celebrates 4 Years of Dance, Action & Rhythm with Free Music!

On July 12, Synth Riders celebrates four years since players first rode the rails and danced through its neon-drenched, retro-futuristic world back in 2018. To mark the occasion, fans of the game will receive a special gift: two brand-new free songs which join the game’s extensive library of included free content, now sitting at 57 free songs!

From today, players can sing along in Multiplayer to the sparkling electro-pop of Finesu’s “On My Way”, or ride the ambient breaks between the dubstep drops of Skybreak’s “Stardust”. These tracks also add depth to the game’s pool of content-creator friendly music.

Please make sure you and your friends are all updated to this version of the game before going into Multiplayer, this version of the game is not compatible with previous versions of the game.

Release Notes for Version 2.3.18.a.2:

Celebrate our birthday with two new, free songs! You'll find "On My Way" by Finesu (feat. Ryan Konline) and "Stardust" by Skybreak ready to play now in the Ninety9Lives song pack.

Customize your play platform with our special birthday decals to get you in the party mood! See Settings > Color > Decals to check them out in the Seasonal section!

As always we welcome your feedback and bug reports on our Official Discord server (Invite: http://discord.synthridersvr.com/) or in the Synth Riders Official Community on Facebook.

If you want to support the development of Synth Riders, we really appreciate reviews left in the store!