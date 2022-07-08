Sniper Elite 5 | Photo Mode Competition

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Snipers,

Operation Kraken was a mere walk in the park for those of you who took the Axis to task. Whilst your sharpshooter skills are unmatched on the battlefield, it’s time to show off a different shooting style…

Send in your Photo Mode captures using the theme ‘Light’ for a chance to win one of our exclusive Sniper Elite 5 bundles, including the brand new Sniper Elite board game, branded merchandise and more!

We’ll be choosing our three favourite submissions and putting them to popular vote via our official @SniperElite Twitter channel on Sunday 7 August.

Here’s how you can participate:

Take a Photo Mode capture anywhere in Sniper Elite 5 using the theme ‘Light’

Submit your capture in the comments of our related social media posts, or in #sniper-elite-5-competitions channel over in our official Discord server.

Come back on Sunday, August 7th to participate in the popular vote (and find out if your name made the cut)!

That’s it! Any questions drop one of our Community Managers a message over on Discord.

Good luck soldiers!

By entering this competition you are agreeing to the terms and conditions below:

This competition is being run by Rebellion Developments Limited.

The competition is open to entrants over 18 years of age and not employed by Rebellion Developments Limited or any affiliate Rebellion groups.

In entering this competition, you confirm that you are eligible to do so and eligible to claim any prize you may win.

There is no maximum number of entries for any person, though additional submissions will not guarantee you an increased chance of success.

This competition is free to enter.

The competition will be run across our social media profiles (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Discord) however, the final vote will be exclusively on Twitter.

Rebellion Developments Limited will not accept responsibility if contact details provided are incomplete or inaccurate and as such, your prize is unsuccessfully delivered.

The prizes for this competition include one physical Sniper Elite 5 bundle and a boardgame with expansion add-on for the winner and a boardgame for the 2nd and 3rd prize winners.

The first prize winner will be liable for any customs or import charges for the physical Sniper Elite 5 bundle and boardgames, which may be applicable if the winning entrant lives outside of the UK.

The three successful submissions will be chosen by Rebellion Development’s Community Management Department.

The winner of the prize will be determined by popular vote on the Sniper Elite Twitter page.

Prizes are non-exchangeable, non-transferable and there will be no cash alternative offered.

We reserve the right to substitute prizes with another prize of equal or higher value if circumstances beyond our control make it necessary to do so.

The decision of Rebellion Developments Limited regarding any aspect of the competition is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into regarding this.

The winner will be notified after 7th August 2022 via social media.

Rebellion Developments Limited will attempt to contact the winner at least three times before the runner up is notified and offered the prize.

If the winner does not respond to correspondence notifying them of their win within 14 days of the second email, they will lose their right to the prize, and Rebellion Developments Limited reserves the right to choose and notify a new winner.

Please allow up to one month for delivery of the prize.

You consent to any personal information you provide in entering the prize draw being used by Rebellion Developments Limited for the purposes of administering the prize for this competition.

An announcement of the winners’ usernames and their submissions will be made via Rebellion’s Sniper Elite social media profiles.

Rebellion Developments Limited will not accept any liability for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by any entrants as a result of either participating in this competition or being selected for a prize.

Rebellion Developments Limited does not provide any form of practical or IT support for this prize.

On receipt, all responsibilities relating to warranty and the product are that of the prize winner.

Rebellion Developments Limited reserves the right to cancel the prize draw or amend these terms and conditions at any time, without prior notice.

The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Thank you.