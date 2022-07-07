Bloodrush-Mode Update

Update 0.5.3.1 brings a new Bloodrush-Mode to Striving for Light which will reward defeating enemies in a streak with bonus experience.

Bloodrush Mode

When defeating more than 6 enemies in a streak you now enter a new bloodrush mode which will reward you with bonus experience points. From the moment you enter the bloodrush mode all gained experience will be multiplied with an ever increasing experience multiplier. Keep the bloodrush mode running by continuing your streak. Multipliers will rise with defeated enemies. When the bloodrush mode runs out you will be rewarded with your bonus experience.







Increased range of lightning projectiles to 600 (was 500)

Fixed missing projectiles for ice bird boss

Thanks for everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

