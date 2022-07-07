Español & Português Translations Are LIVE!!!

Spanish & Portuguese translations are in the game RIGHT NOW!!!

It's also coupled with a 20% discount, so be sure to pick it up while it lasts =)

To access them:

Be on the Title Screen Go to Settings Click on the arrows around "ENGLISH" and all words should automatically and immediately change!

Some important notes:

Keep in mind the language can only be changed from the Title Screen, not the in-game pause menu.

There are a couple places where the text hasn't been translated, most notably the early social media sites and posters, as some of the graphics and text is baked into the art itself and cannot be changed without re-drawing a lot of the piece. However, this should not affect your understanding of the story at all.

The Spanish translation is in Neutral Spanish, so it should be accessible to both Spain and South American countries. It was done by Punda Translations - Lisandro Johnston & Mariana Cabot.

The Portuguese translation is specifically for Brazilian Portuguese. It was done by Enzo Costa.

Also, now that we've done all the groundwork allowing language switches, adding more languages should be a much easier and quicker process! Relatively...

Please let us know if there are any lines or text that doesn't make sense or is incomplete. We did our best to get this ready for our inclusion in BIG Festival 2022, so it's possible we missed something!

And to anyone who has enjoyed Epiphany City enough to tell their non-English speaking friends, you are the real MVPs.

Thanks!

- Dave

P.S. French, Simplified Chinese, and Korean are up next!