Victorian Debutante is now available to get with a 15% discount for a week!

I have waited and worked for so long and now it's finally the time! Release the Kraken!

Release the Debutante, I mean! I have finished the first playable version of my debut game and I'm more excited than ever to keep on working on it! I will post a roadmap of development for Victorian Debutante, so stay tuned!

The first week after the release is my time for celebration and what's a better way to celebrate than to share the goodness! Which is why I have put Victorian Debutante on a 15% sale! Give the game a try and let me know, which debutante you are!