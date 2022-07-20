 Skip to content

Victorian Debutante update for 20 July 2022

Victorian Debutante is now available to get with a 15% discount for a week!

Share · View all patches · Build 9081865 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

I have waited and worked for so long and now it's finally the time! Release the Kraken!
Release the Debutante, I mean! I have finished the first playable version of my debut game and I'm more excited than ever to keep on working on it! I will post a roadmap of development for Victorian Debutante, so stay tuned!
The first week after the release is my time for celebration and what's a better way to celebrate than to share the goodness! Which is why I have put Victorian Debutante on a 15% sale! Give the game a try and let me know, which debutante you are!

