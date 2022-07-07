2.05 Bug Fixes

Second bug fix patch in a row! We don't usually post what the bugs were, but in case you thought we were doing nothing for these patches:

Trick or Treat is now playable from the main menu for the Basement

Issues with Thralls not being able to kill in public games fixed

Thrall seeing text saying that they're the last villager fixed

Vampire no longer looks colour-shifted if they're voted out in ToT

Fixed thralls having the role icon of villagers

Telepathy sabotage fixed and re-introduced into the game

Spectating from the lobby in Nexus Colony spectator were being given tasks and they were added to the pool

Removed Avenger's ability being activated if a lover was voted out

Avenger added back to Goosechapel

Fixed the chapel door in Goosechapel to prevent players from getting stuck during a doors sabotage

Split up sabotage timing based on ability cooldown and whether a meeting just happened

Fixes for Hunter becomes Hunted and Quick and the Dead achievement

Fixed the Astral goose not being able to see through Goosechapel Roofs

Fixed the spy being able to see the Esper's identity for a split second at the start of the round in the lobby

Fixed an area where a player would fall to their doom in Blackswan

Fixed issues with the salt and pepper shaker task in the Basement getting stuck

Fixed issue with the three card monte getting stuck for certain players

We are aware that there are still issues with the demolitionist! we are working on it, thank you for your patience =)

The next update will likely be a large quality of life update. Tune into our devlog at 6:30 pm EDT for more details: https://www.twitch.tv/canadian_thor!