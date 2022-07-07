V 0.0.4.8
-
New NPC: Weapon Expert. These NPCs can damage your equipment as well as upgrade it. If you pay them 50 credits, they give a substantial upgrade to a specific stat on a specific weapon type with a small chance of damaging that stat instead. They can be found inside and outside buildings and are rare.
-
New Loot: Elemental Upgrades. These rare loot items will give you a guaranteed +5 to one element(fire/cryo/wattz) on one of your four weapon types.
-
Enemies will now attack your drone when alerted by it and when not targeting you or a hacked enemy.
-
Your drone can now be damaged by enemy bullets and will no longer function when it’s hit points reach zero.
-
You can repair your drone if it becomes damaged to the point of not functioning for 20 drone parts.
-
Enemies are more likely to fight back against hacked enemies.
-
I’ve reworked both the thrown and trap weapon stats to affect them properly as well as fixing a problem with loading stats properly for these weapons when continuing a previous run.
-
Changed some behavior of roaming NPCs as well as adding new dialogues when clicking on them.
-
Roaming NPCs now have a small chance to drop minor loot items when clicking on them.
-
Your drone no longer attacks enemies through walls.
-
Research now costs what is stated instead of one extra point.
-
The game now saves every time you unlock research, get a research point and when spending drone parts. Previously you would have to start a level to save these attributes or be forced to re-spend the points after loading a save.
-
Lowered the chance of certain loot dropping from enemies.
-
Cyber bots attack and are able to be attacked sooner after spawning.
-
Lowered the chance of certain NPCs spawning.
-
Made a few more NPC aesthetic variations.
-
Fixed a UI issue caused by pausing the game when flying away from the mission area.
-
Fixed a crash caused by the game not finding the nearest enemy when unpausing the game.
-
Fixed a bug that would cause the game to think you completed your mission when entering the main menu and continuing your current run.
-
Body slot perks for “Fire Shot” and “Cryo Shot” have the correct discriptions now.
