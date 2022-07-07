V 0.0.4.8

New NPC: Weapon Expert. These NPCs can damage your equipment as well as upgrade it. If you pay them 50 credits, they give a substantial upgrade to a specific stat on a specific weapon type with a small chance of damaging that stat instead. They can be found inside and outside buildings and are rare.

New Loot: Elemental Upgrades. These rare loot items will give you a guaranteed +5 to one element(fire/cryo/wattz) on one of your four weapon types.

Enemies will now attack your drone when alerted by it and when not targeting you or a hacked enemy.

Your drone can now be damaged by enemy bullets and will no longer function when it’s hit points reach zero.

You can repair your drone if it becomes damaged to the point of not functioning for 20 drone parts.

Enemies are more likely to fight back against hacked enemies.

I’ve reworked both the thrown and trap weapon stats to affect them properly as well as fixing a problem with loading stats properly for these weapons when continuing a previous run.

Changed some behavior of roaming NPCs as well as adding new dialogues when clicking on them.

Roaming NPCs now have a small chance to drop minor loot items when clicking on them.

Your drone no longer attacks enemies through walls.

Research now costs what is stated instead of one extra point.

The game now saves every time you unlock research, get a research point and when spending drone parts. Previously you would have to start a level to save these attributes or be forced to re-spend the points after loading a save.

Lowered the chance of certain loot dropping from enemies.

Cyber bots attack and are able to be attacked sooner after spawning.

Lowered the chance of certain NPCs spawning.

Made a few more NPC aesthetic variations.

Fixed a UI issue caused by pausing the game when flying away from the mission area.

Fixed a crash caused by the game not finding the nearest enemy when unpausing the game.

Fixed a bug that would cause the game to think you completed your mission when entering the main menu and continuing your current run.