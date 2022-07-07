-
Fixed issues with HP and AP progress bars on both Renegade and Mercenary faction huds.
Adjusted some sounds across a few weapons.
Added reload animations for the Mercenaries, albeit just a few.
Endgame scoreboard 'leave' button will now return to the appropriate main menu.
Fine tuned some of post process settings.
Tracking bugs on the ammo progress bar (WIP).
Fixed the Mercenary sniper rifle scope overlay.
Added sniper/scout rifle scope (in use) sounds (Except for the for the Puncher) for both Mercenary and Renegade factions.
Added a new scope overlay for the terminator rifle scope.
RENEGADE update for 7 July 2022
Alpha 2.1: General housekeeping
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update