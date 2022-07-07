 Skip to content

RENEGADE update for 7 July 2022

Alpha 2.1: General housekeeping

Build 9081263

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issues with HP and AP progress bars on both Renegade and Mercenary faction huds.

  • Adjusted some sounds across a few weapons.

  • Added reload animations for the Mercenaries, albeit just a few.

  • Endgame scoreboard 'leave' button will now return to the appropriate main menu.

  • Fine tuned some of post process settings.

  • Tracking bugs on the ammo progress bar (WIP).

  • Fixed the Mercenary sniper rifle scope overlay.

  • Added sniper/scout rifle scope (in use) sounds (Except for the for the Puncher) for both Mercenary and Renegade factions.

  • Added a new scope overlay for the terminator rifle scope.

