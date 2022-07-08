You can now play from 2 to 8 players

As you can imagine, it can get a bit crazy on some levels with 8 players, but you can come up with a lot of new strategies to punch all of your friends!

[New feature] Round timers:

The default way to play is still with unlimited time to blend in the crowds of AIs for as long as you want, but we added an option to limit the rounds in time.

With 8 players, if there are experiences differences between players, it can get a bit long for the one who always dies early, so you can now set a limit of 1 to 4 minutes per round!

At the end of the timer, all remaining players are revealed and the level ends.

Make sure you're ready to throw a few punches in the last few seconds!

New avatars

We added 5 new unlockable avatars, here is a sneak peak at one of them:

https://youtube.com/shorts/DijRIUiUAds

Now that's out, we'll be focusing fully on the new levels and the online mode! :)

The GrosChevaux team