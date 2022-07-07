Small Update 0.60L (Hit detection and punch weights)

The distance your hit travels and the speed at which it travels the distance now plays a roll in determining punch damage. This helps to reduce damage on short hits (like wrist flicks etc)
- If your knuckles are aligned to the impacted target your damage is increased (this was happening before but reliability is being improved)
- If you land a hit without knuckle alignment your damage is now greatly reduced (as opposed to just not amplified)
- You must block a strong incoming hit in order to take advantage of the counter window. Light hits won't trigger the bonus.
Changed files in this update