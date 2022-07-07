 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 7 July 2022

Small Update 0.60L (Hit detection and punch weights)

Share · View all patches · Build 9081166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The distance your hit travels and the speed at which it travels the distance now plays a roll in determining punch damage. This helps to reduce damage on short hits (like wrist flicks etc)

  • If your knuckles are aligned to the impacted target your damage is increased (this was happening before but reliability is being improved)
  • If you land a hit without knuckle alignment your damage is now greatly reduced (as opposed to just not amplified)
  • You must block a strong incoming hit in order to take advantage of the counter window. Light hits won't trigger the bonus.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link