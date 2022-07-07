Small Update 0.60L (Hit detection and punch weights)

The distance your hit travels and the speed at which it travels the distance now plays a roll in determining punch damage. This helps to reduce damage on short hits (like wrist flicks etc)

If your knuckles are aligned to the impacted target your damage is increased (this was happening before but reliability is being improved)

If you land a hit without knuckle alignment your damage is now greatly reduced (as opposed to just not amplified)

You must block a strong incoming hit in order to take advantage of the counter window. Light hits won't trigger the bonus.